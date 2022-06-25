Apple’s AR/VR Headset to Reportedly Launch in January 2023

Share the joy

It’s just a prediction.

Apple’s Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality Headset

Ming-Chi Kuo offered a specific prediction about the release of Apple’s AR/VR headset. You will have to wait until January 2023.

In the past, Kuo has made accurate predictions about Apple’s plans. He based it on the details from sources inside Apple’s supply chain.

On Thursday, he made a lengthy analysis of the AR/VR headset industry and published it on Medium. He heralded that:

“Meta’s VR hardware investment cut will benefit other VR headset brands amid VR industry’s continuous growth. In addition, the vast potential demand in the Chinese market and Apple AR/MR, which will likely be announced in January 2023, will also favor the continued rapid growth of the headset sector.”

He described the headset as the most intricate product that the company has ever designed. Kuo also noted that many of the company’s suppliers are involved in the supply chain to make the product. Furthermore, he supported leaks that the upcoming device will not be primarily focused on AR.

Kuo also noted that the device would provide support for video see-thru and it enables users to switch between modes. It could be a boon for the game industry.

But his analysis was not only about Apple’s headsets.

Instead, he also covered other parts of the VR/AR industry. He said that Meta is creating an opportunity for Apple and other competitors because it’s slowing down its investment. Moreover, he suggested that Meta’s selling of VR headsets is at a loss and it’s no longer sustainable.

Apple’s Tim Cook on AR/VR Headset

Kuo isn’t the only one hinting about the upcoming headset. Tim Cook also gave confirmation that, indeed, his company is creating a headset.

During his recent interview, he was asked about what he thinks are the factors that could make AR a success. He said that he was excited about it. Tim Cook added that putting humanity at the center of this technology is a critical thing.

“But I think we’re still in the very early innings of how this technology will evolve. I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunities we’ve seen in this space, and sort of stay tuned and you’ll see what we have to offer.” Tim Cook

This is one of the statements acknowledging that Apple is cooking bigger in this industry. The current apps are useful for things like seeing if a piece of furniture might fit.

But Apple seems to be building the library and tools for AR developers to make apps for its headset.

In May, Bloomberg reported that the company has already shown the headset to the Apple board. It is planning to announce its launch at the end of this year.

If it’s true, Apple would be competing with other big tech companies, specifically Meta. Last year, it changed its name to Meta from Facebook to emphasize its focus on AR.

There are reports and stories that the headset has gone through various evaluations because Apple’s leaders are arguing about the best path forward.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

