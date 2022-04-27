Apple Wants You to Pay $80 for a Smart Water Bottle

Share the joy

The smart water bottle is now part of Apple’s accessories.

Smart Water Bottles, Anyone?

Apple wants you to drink more water. With that in mind, it’s now selling HidrateSpark at $80. The smart water bottle is now listed on the company’s Store page.

You may think that you don’t need this type of water bottle. But Apple thinks it’s vital.

HidrateSpartk Pro bottle syncs with Apple Health. Currently, it has 2,000 positive reviews.

It’s a decent water bottle with a hydration alert. Thanks to its stainless steel vacuum insulation, it keeps your drinks cold for up to 24 hours. It has odor-resistant plastic and comes with a lightweight shatter.

However, most of its features are found in other water bottles, like Hydro Flask and Yeti.

Glowing Water Bottle

The main deal about this smart water bottle is the LED puck on the bottom. It glows if it’s time for you to drink water.

You can customize the color of the glow through the HidrateSpartk app. It can track your water intake and post your results to a board so your friends can see them.

The price tag can be a bit over the top. Then again, it’s all about putting your health first.

If you don’t want to spend $80 on a water bottle, you can choose its 24-ounce option. It’s still a smart water bottle but it’s available at $60. It’s a lighter version and it’s available in green or black. Instead of vacuum-insulated steel, it uses odor-resistant Tritan plastic. But it still has the same LED second and has chug and straw lids. Most of all, it’s BPA-free.

Do You Really Need a Smart Water Bottle?

For some people, yes. You may find it beneficial, especially if you’re terrible at drinking water. If you’re not consistent at drinking water, you may take advantage of this smart water bottle.

The problem with a regular water bottle is that you may not pick it up. But with the smart water bottle, you are reminded every day to get into the habit of drinking water throughout the day.

With this bottle, you will realize that you’re nowhere near the amount of water you need to drink every day. This smart water bottle can give you updates on your water intake based on weather conditions.

For many of those who have used it, this bottle has helped them make drinking more water a habit. You can seamlessly sync it with Apple Health through Bluetooth. It adjusts your hydration goal based on the steps you have taken.

Although it has all the advantages, it can be a bit expensive for a water bottle.

It’s also important to note that the bottle isn’t compatible with hot liquids. But its lid is dishwasher safe. However, you need to hand wash the bottle after removing the glowing puck.

But there are other smart water bottles affixable. For instance, the Thermos Bottle with Connect lid is available at $57. Just like HidrateSpark, you can connect it to your smartphone. It also monitors your water intake. You can even pair it with your Fitbit account.

