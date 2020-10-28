Apple Wants to Know What’s in Your Videos by Acquiring an AI Startup Vilynx

This is just one of the several AI startups that Apple bought to strengthen Siri.

Large corporations are acquiring companies that have created a solution, instead of reinventing the wheel. There are other reasons these companies are acquiring a startup but one of them is to secure the best talent.

However, this might be different with Apple. As Bloomberg reported, Apple acquired another startup that specializes in advanced AI that can help the company in improving its AI across its apps and services.

Vilynx is the Name

Earlier this year, Apple acquired Vilynx Inc. It’s based in Barcelona.

The startup developed technology that utilizes artificial intelligence in analyzing, audio, video, and text content to understand what the video is all about.

It also uses technology that creates tags for the video to make it more searchable.

According to the report, Apple acquired it for $50 million. But Apple didn’t discuss the purpose of acquiring it.

The startup said that its technology can’t only recognize the items in a video but also understands it.

For instance, it recognizes that it’s Michael Jordan’s face. But it also understands that he’s the former NBA player.

Ways to Apply Vilynx Technology

Apple could apply the technology to many of its platforms.

It could boost Siri so it could include video content in search results.

Then, it could enhance Photos app search capabilities.

It could also be used in the Apple TV app.

The co-founder and CTO of Vilynx will stay at Apple along with the other 50 engineers and data scientists. The deal also includes keeping the startup’s Barcelona office.

Apple intends to use it as the company’s primary AI research and development center in Europe.

As mentioned, Vilynx is just one of the several startups that Apple acquired recently.

In May, it also bought Inductiv. It’s a startup that focuses on AI that can identify and mitigate errors in datasets.

The engineering team from this startup is working on various products for Apple, like machine learning, Siri, and many others.

In 2016, it acquired Turi. It’s a machine learning company.

Its original product is an open-source project to perform data-mining tasks. It also acquired AI startup Silk Labs in 2018.

The startup focused on providing lightweight software that can fit into consumer hardware. The deal for this acquisition was small because Silk Labs employed just a dozen employees.

Apple’s Search Engine

Apple could also use Vilynx technology to help in its planned search engine to compete against Google Search.

Google pays Apple billions of dollars just to remain Google as the default search engine on iPadOS, Safari, and macOS.

With that deal, iOS and Mac users will search online with Google. But users have the option to change the default search engine.

The deal might be ending soon because the UK Competition and Markets Authority scrutinized that deal. If the regulators would take action, expect a ripple effect from the European Union.

Apple’s AI-related deals can be a sign that it’s making major improvements in its products and services.