Apple Updated Shazam App: Recognize and Identify Songs in Third-Party Apps

Shazam App Has Been Updated

Shazam app has a powerful audio recognition technology to recognize songs that are playing in the environment. It also provides the user with details about the song, including the title, artist, and album.

Unfortunately, it could not name songs when you are trying to use third-party apps, like TikTok and YouTube.

But this could change after the latest update released on Thursday.

Apple Updated Shazam App

The company stated that the app can now recognize songs that are being played in other apps. You can open the Shazam app, choose the blue button and go back to TikTok, YouTube, or Instagram, to find out what the song is. The app uses your device’s microphone to hear the song. And it can listen to it while the other pap is in use.

It needs a few seconds to pick out the song and swap it back to Shazam to show the song name and information.

Song Recognition

But there is a simpler way to do it. Just use the song recognition feature found in your iPhone. Just go to Control Center to know a song. This feature can recognize the song by opening up an app, like TikTok or YouTube. Play a song and swipe into Control Center. Tap the icon to determine what is playing.

Using the Song Recognition feature does not need you to exit the third-party app. When the song has been identified, it will show up as a notification and you can tap into the Shazam app to know more about it.

You can listen to the song as the app will add it to the playlist in your Apple Music.

The app offers additional features beyond song identification. You can explore charts and trending songs, create playlists, follow your favorite artists, and watch music videos. It provides a platform for you to discover new music based on your preferences and interests.

This is a powerful tool for music lovers, making it easier to know songs, discover new music, and connect with artists. Whether you are curious about a catchy tune playing on TikTok or Instagram, or you simply want to explore the latest hits, this app can help you unlock the mystery behind the music.

Although Shazam is a widely popular app for identifying music, there are various alternatives you can try. SoundHound for one, is a well-known identification app that lets you identify songs by simply humming or signing a few lyrics. It provides song details, artist information, lyrics, and links to streaming services.

Genius also has this kind of functionality, even though it is a platform for song lyrics and annotations. Or you can just use Siri’s built-in song recognition capabilities. You can ask the assistant to identify a song and it will listen to the audio and provide you with the song details. It eliminates the need for a dedicated app. It is indeed a convenient alternative if you are an iPhone user.

