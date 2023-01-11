Apple to Start Using Its Own Custom Displays by 2024

Share the joy

Apple’s Custom Display Coming in 2024

Bloomberg reported that Apple is planning to utilize custom displays starting in 2024. The displays will be designed in-house and be used for mobile devices, such as iPhone and Apple Watch.

With this move, Apple no longer has to rely on its display partners, which include Samsung and LG.

According to Bloomberg, the in-house display will start with Apple Watch Ultra and it will be released at the end of 2024. The device will adopt microLED display technology.

Once it has been introduced, Apple will expand it to the iPhone and other devices. Although the displays will be made by an outside supplier, the design will be done by Apple.

LG and Samsung

Apple partners with various manufacturers to make displays for its devices. LG and Samsung are the most prominent companies. Apple chose them because they are the leading manufacturers of OLED (organic light-emitting diode) displays, which are used in many of Apple’s high-end devices.

OLED technology offers several benefits over traditional LCD (liquid crystal display) technology, such as deeper black levels, higher contrast, and more power efficiency.

Additionally, LG and Samsung are among the very few companies that can produce OLED displays at the high volume, high yield, and high quality that apple needs.

Using multiple suppliers allows Apple to diversify its supply chain and reduce its dependence on any single supplier, which can be beneficial from a risk management perspective.

If the Bloomberg report were true, this effort by Apple is significant. But what’s the reason behind it? Bloomberg stated that the company wants to minimize working with third-party component suppliers.

Currently, the company is creating its own chips for iPhones, iPads, and Macs. It’s also working on modern chips that will stop its reliance on suppliers, like Qualcomm and Broadcom.

Apple has been testing the in-house displays for the Apple Watch. The technology will give users brighter and more vibrant colors. The displays will also make the content appear like it has been “painted on top of the glass.”

The company has been planning it since early 2020. However, it couldn’t go through with the plan because of the technical challenges. It also planned to utilize microLED for larger displays. But because of the high cost, it decided to just use it first on the Apple Watch.

The company has already spent billions of dollars just to develop this technology. The sweeping effort is one of the most critical projects of the iPhone maker.

Although the target is 2024, it could still slip to 2025.

There’s still a shortage of components for tech devices. The pandemic has disrupted global supply chains. It has caused delays in the production and delivery of components.

Furthermore, the high demand for these components caused shortages. The new models of iPhones and Apple Watch are using new technologies and features that need specialized components that may not be as widely available.

Then, there’s the geological factor. The company is also facing an exceptional level of competition that causes delays and shortages, as suppliers try to meet the demands of multiple companies.

