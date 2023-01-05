Apple to Raise iPhone Battery Replacement Prices by $20

Share the joy

Apple iPhone Battery Replacement Hike

Over time, batteries age. If your iPhone is over two years old, it’s likely that it’s no longer running in prime condition. You can buy a new phone. But if you wish to save money, you can just replace your old iPhone’s battery.

Apple stated this week that iPhone owners will need to spend more if they wish to replace their devices’ batteries at an Apple Store. That is if the phones are out of warranty.

If you bought your iPhone before 2022 and it needs replacement, you’ll soon have to add $20. Currently, iPhone 13 battery replacement costs $69. On March 1, it will go up to $89.

The price increases will apply to all iPhones released before 2022, some iPads, and MacBooks.

Your iPhone 14 is still under warranty. Thus, if something goes wrong with it, Apple will fix it for free.

But if goes out of warranty, Apple will charge you $99 to replace the batteries.

You may check out this site for specific rates depending on the iPhone model.

Why Apple Has to Increase the Price?

Every product now is increasing. Did you notice that you can no longer stretch your $50?

Apple has to increase its prices because of the high cost of labor and parts. Then, there’s inflation.

Tim Cook said last year that inflation affected Apple’s business. That’s why in various international markets, it has raised its iPhone prices.

Because of the price increase, more people would choose to upgrade their phones, instead of just replacing their batteries.

Some iPhone owners might choose to go to a non-Apple repair store to obtain lower prices for battery replacement.

In 2017, Apple added software code to old iPhones to prevent the device from shutting down unexpectedly. Unfortunately, for Apple, users found out about it. The company was forced to respond to Congress. And it also paid international fines.

At the time, it offered battery replacements for only $29. That’s why many iPhone owners opted for this cheaper tuneup.

But the cheap battery replacements affected iPhone sales. Tim Cook pointed it out in a letter to investors. Hence, the increase in battery replacement pricing.

Should You Upgrade or Just Replace Your Battery?

It depends on the iPhone’s battery health. Replacement is often a better option if your iPhone is still two years old. This is also ideal if the battery has become damaged but it’s no longer under warranty.

If your iPhone is more than 5 years old and the battery isn’t the only issue, you may consider buying a new phone. It’s especially true if the device no longer meets your needs or if it’s experiencing issues that you can’t easily fix.

However, if you choose to buy a new iPhone, you should consider whether it is worth the investment. A new phone is a good idea if your iPhone is old and experiencing various problems with it.

If it’s relatively new and the battery is the only issue, replacing the battery is still a more cost-effective solution, especially if you only have to pay less than $100.

