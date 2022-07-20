Apple to Pay $50 Million to Settle Keyboard Lawsuit

Share the joy

It still needs a judge’s approval.

Apple Agreed to Pay Millions to Settle a Class-Action Lawsuit

According to Reuters, Apple agreed to pay $50 million to settle a class action lawsuit. Customers filed the lawsuit claiming that Apple knew but concealed that the butterfly keyboards on MacBook laptops were prone to failure.

Butterfly keyboards were introduced in 2015. Although Mac is known to offer high-quality products, the keyboards were notoriously erratic. Crumbs or grime could make a key to stop responding. It resulted in awkward typos.

No matter how many fixes Apple introduced, each generation does not fix the main issue. The affected laptops are those released from 2015 to 2019.

However, the settlement still requires approval from a judge.

Apple just ceased trying to repair the butterfly switch mechanism in 2020 when it introduced its new 13-inch MacBook Pro. The company switched over to a scissor-switch-based Magic keyboard.

It was impressive for the company to switch its entire lineup. But it was too late for Apple. It has already hurt its image causing unnecessary hassle for its customers.

The agreement meant that people who need to get their butterfly keyboard fixed are eligible for a payout. That is if the judge would approve the settlement. But you need to live in California, Florida, New York, Illinois, or Michigan. People living in other states are not part of the class action settlement.

The settlement has three tiers. Customers who had two top case replacements will receive the most money. But the people who got one or more recap replacements will get the least amount of money. You are in the middle if you get a single top case replacement.

The payouts can range from $50 to $395. The actual amount will vary depending on the number of people who signed up for it. Out of the $50 million, 30% of it will go to attorney’s fees. Costs and other expenses will be deducted from the settlement money.

Unfortunately, the sum of the settlement is insufficient to purchase a new MacBook if your current Mac has unstable hardware. The settlement also ensures that the extended service program will remain in effect. The program covers the keyboard.

Why Did Apple Introduce Butterfly Keyboard?

The main benefit of this keyboard was that it was thin. It allowed Apple more flexibility to utilize the added space to make the Mac thinner. And as you press down the keys, they were more stable. Today’s MacBook Pro, however, feels heavier and thicker.

Unfortunately, the benefits were overshadowed by the problematic keyboard. The overall design was unreliable. The entire mechanism was fragile. As mentioned, it would break with just a little piece of debris. And if you experience such an issue, you will have to take your computer to an Apple repair center where your MacBook would be disassembled.

Although Apple agreed to pay $50 million to settle this class action lawsuit, the company did not confess to any wrongdoing. It may never concede considering the settlement agreement.

