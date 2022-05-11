Apple to Discontinue iPod — 20 Years After

Share the joy

It launched in 2001.

iPod Touch — 20 Years After

Apple is pulling the plug on iPod, its popular portable music player. iPod revolutionized the music industry after it was launched in October 2001. It came in various shapes and sizes.

You can still buy its iPod classic with a click wheel until supplies last.

Despite the decision of Apple, the spirit of this device will continue in iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

This move has been expected. The last update of the iPod Touch was in 2019. Apple updated it to provide a faster processor. Since then, it has not changed.

For a very long time, Apple didn’t allow this device to play a vital role in the company’s product strategy. Instead, it has become a niche product for kids and for people who didn’t like using phones when they are working out or using remote controls.

In 2014, the company removed the iPod classic from its lineup. Three years after, it scrapped the iPod nano and shuffle.

Even though this is predicted, it’s still a sad moment.

When Apple introduced it in 2001, the company was dependent on Macs. The company did a great job of marketing it as an easy-to-use MP3 player that can hold up to 1,000 CD-quality songs. It became popular and made the company the general consumer electronics behemoth it is today.

Through its effective marketing, Apple iPod dominated the MP3 player market. In 2006, it represented 40% of Apple’s revenue. The company use it to turn its fortunes around and immediately, it became a household name.

iPod also helped boost the popularity of the iPhone. At that time, people looked for the iPod phone. That is a phone with iPod capabilities. Apple used it as its strongest selling point.

Although iPod helped iPhone become popular, it was also the reason for its downfall. When people realized that they only want one device in their pocket, iPod sales went downhill in the 2010s.

Furthermore, the advent of music streaming services meant that the capabilities of the iPod were seen to be limited.

Even though the company has sold more than 450 million iPod devices, its sales have been sluggish lately. For years, Apple didn’t separate iPod sales. But its sales fell in 2014. Thus, the company stopped reporting its sales in 2015.

Apple Music Ecosystem

Even though Apple will stop manufacturing and selling iPods, it will continue Apple Music, which is its popular music streaming service.

The Music Lives On

“Today, the spirit of iPod lives on. We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV. And Apple Music delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio — there’s no better way to enjoy, discover, and experience music.” Apple

You can still buy the iPod touch through the official Apple Store and authorized resellers. Even if the iPod feels like a relic of the past, it still offers a lot of benefits, especially to many music lovers.

