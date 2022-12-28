Apple Sued Over Apple Watch’s Ineffectiveness in Reading Blood Oxygen on People of Color

Share the joy

Apple Facing Class Action Lawsuit Over Apple Watch’s Racial Bias

The blood oximeter is one of the interesting features of the Apple Watch. However, it might have a racial bias against owners with darker skin tones. According to a class action lawsuit that was filed in the Southern District of New York, the feature couldn’t correctly measure blood oxygen levels if you have darker skin.

“The Product was manufactured, identified, marketed, and sold by Defendant and expressly and impliedly warranted to Plaintiff that it did not incorporate biases and defects of pulse oximetry with respect to persons of darker skin tone.”

And this was confirmed by research that concluded the clinical significance of racial bias in the Watch’s pulse oximetry.

Oxygen Saturation Reading

The oxygen saturation reading is available on Apple Watch Series 6 and later models. They can measure the oxygen level of the users’ blood on-demand straight from the wrist. The reading will give you insights into your overall wellness.

One of the plaintiffs said that he purchased the Watch because the device could measure blood oxygen levels without regard to skin tone. This information was relevant to him.

He expected that the Watch would not be biased concerning a person’s darker skin tone. The plaintiff said that the product provided false information and it is sold at a premium price.

Apple Watch was a useful device during the pandemic as it could help in determining whether or not someone had COVID based on oxygen saturation readings.

Some patients received readings of under 50% but were asymptomatic. Many of them had silent hypoxia from the virus. A reading that’s under 80% can indicate that the wearer could have a brain or heart problem.

This confirmed the significance of racial bias in the said feature. There have been reports that these devices were less accurate when it comes to measuring blood oxygen levels for people of color.

Not Intended for Medical use

Apple did not advertise its Apple Watch as medical-grade equipment. It says that the blood oximeter on the Watch is designed for overall fitness and wellness purposes. The blood oxygen app measurements must not be used for medical purposes, including self-diagnosis.

But some people rely on it to help them assess their medical conditions.

The traditional pulse oximeter that you wear on your fingertip can measure blood oxygen levels and HR. Apple Watch and other wrist-worn devices can determine HR and blood oxygen measurements. But they are not that accurate.

The plaintiff seeks monetary and punitive damages and interest.

Apple is expected to argue that it warns users or consumers that Apple Watch is not designed for medical use. However, the plaintiff may counter-argue that the product was presented as a feature that would function with no regard to a person’s skin color.

According to the suit, Apple violated various laws, including the law prohibiting deceptive business practices.

The lawsuit also alleges the iPhone maker committed fraud.

Apple has not responded yet to the lawsuit. It will be interesting to know how this will end up.

