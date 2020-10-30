Apple Starts Rolling Out Apple One Subscription

Apple One is now available in the US and more than 100 countries.

https://www.apple.com/apple-one/

Apple introduced its services bundle called Apple One during the Time Flies event in September. On Friday, Apple started rolling it out.

The company packed together various subscription services, like Apple tV+, iCloud storage, Apple Music, and many others. Apple One can help you save a significant amount of money over paying for each service separately.

Attract More Subscribers

Apple One is a new way for the company to gather more subscribers and boost its service business. During the fiscal fourth year, Apple reported that it generated $14.55 billion. It is a 16.5% increase year over year.

With Apple One, people might use the service that they might not have known before.

30-Day Free Trial

If you’re not sure if Apple One is for you, then you must try its 30-day free trial for the services you haven’t subscribed to before. Each plan is billed monthly. But if you don’t like it, you can cancel it at any time.

The cheapest plan is the Individual Plan. It only costs $14.95 per month in the US. With this plan, you can access Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV Plus, and 50GB of iCloud Storage. This plan will help you get a savings of more than $6 a month.

If you want more iCloud storage, you can go with the Family Plan. This plan includes all the services in the individual plan. The only difference is that you will get 200GB iCloud storage. Plus, you can share the services with up to six family members.

On the other hand, if you’re a fitness buff and you wish to subscribe to Apple Fitness Plus, consider its Premier Plan, which costs $29.95 per month.

Here you will get Apple News, Plus, 2TB of iCloud storage, and Apple Fitness Plus, in addition to the services from Individual Plan. You can save it with up to 6 family members. With this plan, you can save more than $25 a month.

Subscribing to Apple One

You can easily subscribe to any of the Apple One plans. All you have to do is go to Settings, tap your name, choose Get Apple One. Then, pick your preferred plan. Your first month is free by tapping the start free trial.

The Premier plan, however, is only available in the US, the UK, Australia, and Canada. This is because they are the only nations where Apple News+ is available.

Furthermore, the Fitness+ service won’t launch until later this year. In that case, even if the Premier plan is available to you now, you still can’t access Fitness+.

Although Apple One can already help you save a significant amount of money, you can save even more by paying using your Apple Card. You get 3% daily cash a month.

Some are saying that it’s a good model because they can pack the services they use. However, others are reluctant because they’re not actually saving. They still need to spend to save money.

However, if you already subscribed to those services, it’s a good deal. If you only use one or two of these Apple services, it’s better to just pay them individually.