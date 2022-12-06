Apple Self Service Repair launches in 8 European countries

Share the joy

Apple has announced that its Self Service Repair program is now available in eight European countries.

Customers in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the UK can buy genuine Apple parts and tools from the store.

The program provides repair manuals and genuine Apple parts and tools through the Apple Self Service Repair Store.

DIY customers who want to repair their own Apple devices can perform many of the most common repairs for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, and Mac notebooks with Apple silicon.

The Apple Self Service Repair Store provides access to more than 200 individual parts and tools and repair manuals. It allows customers who have experience repairing electronic devices the chance to complete their own repairs.

“We believe the best technology for our customers and for the planet is technology that lasts, which is why we design our products to be durable and rarely require maintenance or repair,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer.

“But when a repair is needed, we want customers to have many options for safe, reliable, and secure repair. That’s why we’re excited to launch Self Service Repair in Europe, giving our customers direct access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and manuals.”

Each genuine Apple part is designed and engineered for a specific product. And these go through extensive testing to ensure the highest quality, safety, and reliability.

Customers can send their replaced parts back to Apple for refurbishment and recycling. They may also receive credit off their purchase.

Tool Rental Kits

Apple offers weeklong tool rental kits for $49 (€59.95/£54.90). Customers who do not want to purchase tools for a single repair still have access to professional repair tools. And they ship for free.

In three years, Apple has expanded its service locations with access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and training. This includes over 4,000 Independent Repair Providers.

A global network of over 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers supports over 100,000 active technicians.

Spare parts in Germany range from €77 for an iPhone 13 battery replacement bundle to €330 for a display assembly bundle.

The same parts and tools are going for £70 and £282 respectively in the UK.

A display and lid angle sensor for the MacBook Pro 14 are going for €734 in Germany while a motherboard for the entry level model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage will set you back €959. The same components are listed at £650 and £850 in the UK.

