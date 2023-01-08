Apple Rolls Out AI-Narrated Audiobooks

Share the joy

Apple’s AI-Narrated Audiobooks

Apple said that it makes the creation of audiobooks faster and more accessible to all. You may view the audiobooks narrated by a text-to-speech AI on the Apple Book service. The new feature may help in reducing the cost of producing audiobooks.

This is a huge move from the current audiobook model. Audiobooks involve authors narrating their own books or they hire narrators. The process can take weeks to complete. Plus, it costs thousands of money for a publisher.

Digital narration may help small publishers and authors to convert their books into audiobooks at a much lower cost.

Currently, the feature is available for romance and fiction books. Madison and Jackson are the two available digital voices. But Helen and Mitchelle are coming for nonfiction books.

Presently, this feature is only available in English.

If you go to the Books app, you can search for AI-narrated books. From there, you’ll find a series of romance novels. They have a notice stating that the audiobooks are narrated by Apple Books.

The listing includes free and paid audiobooks. As for the voices, they sound as good as you would expect them to be. They are intelligible. However, they still lack the warmth of a human narrator. It may still improve as the tech evolves.

Huge Market

The audiobook is undeniably huge and it is growing rapidly. With this feature, Apple clearly wants to distinguish itself from the human-only narrated books on Kindle.

Apple approached various independent publishers as its potential partners. Unfortunately, not all of them agreed to participate.

They were not told, however, that Apple would pay for the costs of production and the writers/authors would get royalties from sales.

Publishers were asked to sign NDA.

Currently, you can choose any voice of Siri and ask it to read the book for you. This is available through Apple’s accessibility feature. However, it’s designed for users with low vision or other needs. You can use it if you want to listen to things while you are busy doing your chores, for instance.

However, this kind of “listening” doesn’t offer a great experience. But it’s still good enough.

Apple’s AI-narration feature may offer a better experience.

There’s a huge potential in this market. However, some are skeptical about it because it may not what customers want to listen to.

AI-narrated audiobooks can significantly cut the overall cost of producing audiobooks. Then again, computer-generated voices are usually bland. They struggle to hold the listeners’ attention for long periods.

Human intonation is difficult to predict and replicate.

Apple and Amazon indicated that they were exploring this technology. But it was Google that had been the most public about it.

The audiobook industry has seen significant growth in recent years with the number of audiobooks produced and sold increasing each year. In 2021, the industry was valued at over $3 billion, and it is expected to continue growing in the coming years.

Some popular audiobook narrators include Scott Brick, who is known for his work in the science fiction and fantasy genres, and Jim Dale, who is known for his narration of the Harry Potter audiobooks. It’s worth noting that many popular actors and celebrities have become audiobook narrators in recent years.

