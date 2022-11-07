Apple Reportedly Will Change Siri’s Trigger Phrase

Share the joy

Instead of “Hey, Siri,” it’ll just be “Siri.”

Invoking Siri Will Get Easier

Saying “Hey, Siri” close to your Apple device will launch Siri, only if you activate this feature. It’s no big deal. But Apple wants to make things a lot easier.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is working on a move to drop the “Hey” in the cue. In that case, you will only have to say “Siri” plus a command. It is a small change, though. However, switching is a challenge that needs a great amount of AI training.

The report said that the company has been working on it for several months. It may roll out next year if it goes to plan. It’s working and testing the simple word with Apple’s employees to collect vital training data.

Why Does Apple Think the Cue Must Change?

There’s complexity in it. Thanks to the different accents and dialects that Siri has to deal with. Having two words can increase the likelihood of Siri picking up the signal properly.

But this is not the only change Apple is experimenting with. Its engineering team is also trying to integrate Siri into third-party apps and services. The team wants to enhance the voice assistant’s ability to understand users so it can take proper action.

Siri can often misunderstand users, even though it has improved in the past few years.

But the pace has not kept up with its competition. If you have Amazon’s Alexa, you don’t need to say, “Hey, Alexa.” Instead, you just say, “Alexa”.

Google is also working on allowing users to make additional requests without having to repeat, “Hey, Google.”

Sri vs Alexa

Both of these voice assistants offer nearly the same features that keep evolving. What’s great about Alexa is that you can connect it to any home device compatible with the VA. Siri, on the other hand, is only integrated with Apple devices. It works within Apple devices effectively.

When it comes to voice recognition, Alexa stores voice profiles for all users. Siri is trained on individual voices before they can start using the devices. In that case, Siri can provide personalized services.

Siri has limited third-party app integration. But Alexa can be easily used with third-party apps in the Alexa store because Amazon provides a standard kit.

Which one fares better in answering accurately? Alexa may be the answer. But in terms of sound quality, Siri wins. But because of Alexa’s integration with multiple devices, it excels in the entertainment area.

These voice assistants offer similar features and functionalities.

However, Alexa is more universal so you can seamlessly integrate it with various devices. But if you’re an Apple user, your only option is Siri. It’s not a bad thing considering that Apple is focusing on providing a lot of improvements to its VA. And if Apple wants Siri to win, it has to let users specify which Apple device they wish to trigger for Siri.

