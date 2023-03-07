Apple releases yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, expands Emergency SOS to more countries

Share the joy

Apple has announced a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. It will add more color choices to the lineup this spring.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have a durable Ceramic Shield front cover. It also comes with an updated internal design for better sustained performance and easier repairs, and amazing battery life. The iPhone 14 Plus is set to have the longest battery life of any iPhone ever.

Both models have a dual-camera system, the A15 Bionic chip, Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection. The new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available to pre-order this Friday, March 10, with availability starting Tuesday, March 14.

“People love their iPhone and rely on it every day for all that they do, and now there’s an exciting addition to the lineup with a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.

“The extraordinary battery life, lightweight design, pro-level camera and video features, groundbreaking safety capabilities like Emergency SOS via satellite, and all iOS 16 has to offer make iPhone 14 a great option for anyone in the market for a new iPhone.”

Emergency SOS and Find My

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus offer safety capabilities to provide emergency assistance when it matters.

Emergency SOS via satellite allows users to send a message with emergency services when cellular and Wi-Fi coverage are unavailable. It works through a combination of custom-designed components and deeply integrated software.

Users can reassure family and friends of their whereabouts while off the grid. They can open the Find My app and share their location via satellite.

Emergency SOS via satellite and Find My via satellite are currently available in Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, the U.K., and the U.S. It will be available in Austria, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Portugal later this month.

The service will be included for free for two years starting at the time of activation of a new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

Crash Detection

Crash Detection on the iPhone 14 lineup detects a severe car crash and automatically dials emergency services if a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone.

Apple’s algorithms went through a million hours of real-world driving and crash record data to bring this innovative safety feature to life. It includes motion inputs from its new accelerometer and gyroscope, GPS, barometer, and microphone.

When paired with Apple Watch, Crash Detection leverages the strength of both devices.

