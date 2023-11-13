Apple Releases iOS 17.2 Beta – May Allow Sideloading Apps

Share the joy

Apple iOS 17.2 Beta

Apple is against sideloading apps on its iPhone. You can’t blame Apple though. Its App Store is known for its rigorous review process to ensure that all apps available for download are safe, reliable, and free from malware.

By controlling app distribution through the App Store, the company can maintain a level of security and user trust. Sideloading, on the other hand, allows users to download and install apps from sources other than the App Store. This could potentially open the door to malicious apps and security vulnerabilities.

But it is not all about security. The App Store is a significant source of revenue for Apple. It takes a percentage of the sales of paid apps and in-app purchases made through the App Store. When it allows sideloading, it could potentially cut its revenue. Developers and users might choose alternative methods to distribute or acquire apps without Apple’s fees.

EU DMA

However, the EU Digital Markets Act states that mobile device users must be allowed to install apps from third-party stores. It was reported that Apple would allow it but only to the 27 countries that are part of the EU. This may help in limiting damage caused by malicious apps.

However, 9to5Mac discovered that the upcoming iOS contains internal code that could somehow enable third-party apps permission to have other apps installed.

If Apple would indeed introduce it, this would allow developers to create their third-party app storefront. But the code has a region lock. It means that it would only be available to users from specific countries. It makes sense if the company is forced to let sideloading just to meet the requirements of the DMA.

The DMA gave Apple until March to meet DMA’s requirements. However, Tim Cook and his team might still do something that would prevent Apple from being forced to allow sideloading in 27 EU countries.

As the deadline is coming, Apple chose to hype up different features.

Other Features That Are Coming

In addition to sideloading, Apple will also introduce a Journal app. It lets iPhone users reflect on their day-to-day activities and memories. The app provides personalized suggestions according to recent on-device activity.

Another feature to look forward to is the translate option for the action button. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are already equipped with a customizable Action button. It replaces the traditional button mut switch. The button is set to change between Ring and silent modes by default. However, you can assign a different action for quick access to, say, Voice Memos.

There will be new widgets coming as well. Then there’s iMessage contact key verification. It enables users who are facing digital threats to verify that they are messaging only with the people they wish to communicate. If the users enable it, they are alerted if an attacker or malicious actor were able to breach the cloud servers and insert their device to listen to the conversation.

