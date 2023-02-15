Apple Releases iOS 16.3.1 to Fix a Security Bug

Share the joy

iOS 16.3.1 Update Fixes Features and Patches a Bug

On Monday, Apple released its latest iOS 16.3.1, just weeks after it introduced 16.3.

The previous release included security keys for Apple ID and provided support for second-gen HomePod. This new update fixes some of the issues that iPhone users have experienced recently. These include a bug that might be actively exploited, according to Apple.

Bug in WebKit

The security vulnerability was in WebKit. It’s the web browser engine utilized by Safari. The bug enables an attacker to perform code on another person’s device.

Apple credited an anonymous researcher for reporting the bug. But the company didn’t provide more information about the attacks exploiting the bug.

But the company did thank Citizen Lab for its assistance. It’s not known if the “help” was related to CVE-2023-23529. Analysts are saying that if it was related to the bug, then it may have been exploited in attacks related to mercenary spyware vendors.

The update also includes fixes in the Kernel at the core of the OS that could enable an app to executive code with kernel privileges.

The company didn’t mention reports of exploitation related to these two vulnerabilities.

The issues affect iPhone 8 models and later.

In many cases, state-sponsored threat actors exploited Apple products through those vulnerabilities in the system. Typically, they work with spyware vendors.

Last year, Apple announced Lockdown Mode that could limit the ability of these actors to utilize exploits against customers.

Crash Detection

In addition to fixing the bug, the latest update also improved Crash Detection on iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models. This feature alerts emergency services if your iPhone detects a severe car crash. You can disable it in Settings.

When it was released last year, the feature was found to be triggered unintentionally by roller coasters. And during winter sports, some users reported the feature being triggered inadvertently.

This feature is a valuable safety function that comes with the latest iPhones. The new Apple Watch also has this feature. The latest iPhones utilize all-new hardware and advanced algorithm. Unfortunately, false positives are still possible.

When the feature was triggered by mistake, the owners of the device usually don’t have an idea that they have called the emergency service. Despite receiving false positives, emergency centers don’t recommend turning off the feature. They don’t mind taking calls because if something really did happen to you, the team could get to you.

Even though emergency services did receive some false positive calls, there were also “real” calls that allowed the emergency rescue team to be on the scene at the right time.

For instance, a man received notification of his wife’s car crash. Thanks to the crash detection feature. Because of the notification, he arrived on the scene to provide help before the paramedics arrived.

Crash Detection can save someone’s life as it triggers Emergency SOS. It contacts first responders and any person on your emergency contact list. You can set up emergency contacts in your Health app.

