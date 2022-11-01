Apple Releases iOS 16.1 — What’s in the New Version?

Share the joy

It gives you live updates from apps.

Updating the Latest OS to 16.1

Apple just released updates to its iOS to version 16.1. some experts don’t recommend going to a full upgrade. That is, if your phone is still iOS 15, don’t upgrade yet to iOS 16.

Wait for the first update of a new version before you can download it to your phone.

The latest version 16.1 was released to fix the bugs found in the original release of 16. It’s ideal to download the iOS after the newest version has been updated. One reason for this is added security.

What to Expect from Version 16.1?

You get more widgets on the front. You will also have more animated wallpaper and better components. In other words, your lock screen will be more useful than it was before.

When iOS 16 was released, people complained of batteries draining faster. But Apple has worked on this issue and provided a solution so your device will have a better use of battery life.

You can switch to different methods to ensure your device is maximizing battery life. For instance, you can enable battery saving mode so your battery won’t run down fast.

Another interesting feature is the ability to use the Health app on your phone. It doesn’t matter whether or not you have an iWatch.

Live Activities

During Apple’s worldwide developer conference, Apple announced one of the interesting features — Live Activities. It’s a lock screen notification that provides real-time details.

However, the feature did not debut along with the release of iOS 16. But with iOS 16.1, you can now start using it.

Live Activities is a new feature that everyone is talking about. You can get a glimpse into your favorite app. For instance, you can see where your Uber currently is without unlocking and opening your phone. The notification will just live at the bottom of your lock screen. It will only appear when the details you need are available.

This feature is also in Dynamic Island on the home screen. But it is only available on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Unfortunately, not all apps will work with Live Activities. However, some of your favorite apps support it. For now, there are a few of them that work with Live Activities.

You might wonder whether or not it is free to use the apps to work with Live Activities. Some of them are free while others require a premium subscription.

And if you don’t like Live Activities, you can just disable it.

iOS 16.1 also updates its iCloud Shared Photo Library. This feature makes it easier for you to share photos and videos with up to five other people. Any person with access to the feature can add, edit or delete content within the library.

But Apple doesn’t allow you to participate in two shared libraries at once. Furthermore, moving photos from your personal library to the shared library won’t duplicate photos. Instead, you can only find it in the shared library.

What do you think of Apple iOS 16.1? Would you use Live Activities more? Tell us in the comments below.

