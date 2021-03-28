Apple Releases Emergency Update for iOS Devices

Don’t wait for so long to install the emergency update from Apple.

Apple knows that this is a great time for you to explore various websites while you’re not working. After all, it’s a weekend.

However, before you do so, Apple recommends updating your iOS devices — iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch.

The company released iOS 14.4.2, iPadOS 14.4.2, and watchOS 7.3.3 to patch a vulnerability that poses a security threat.

Apple didn’t give detailed information about the threat. It’s probably because it didn’t have a chance yet to investigate internally about the issue.

Apple Didn’t Discover the Threat First

The issue was uncovered not by Apple but by Google’s Threat Analysis Group.

The threat affects Apple’s WebKit browser engine, making it an urgent update. Apple claims that such vulnerability is exploited actively.

As mentioned, Apple didn’t give a thorough explanation about the threat. However, this type of security risk could be used by hackers to direct users to phishing sites.

The seriousness of the threat is high because Apple released the update even for older devices, like iPhone 5s, 6, 6Plus, iPad Air, mini, mini 2, mini3, and even iPod touch.

If you received a notification of the update, make sure to update immediately. It’s not a precautionary measure. Rather, it’s a serious threat.

On the other hand, if you don’t like updating your iOS device just yet, for some reason, then limit your web browsing. Make sure to only visit trustworthy websites.

Indeed iOS operating systems are more secure than Android. It doesn’t release its source code to app developers. Also, you can’t modify the code of your iPhone and iPad, unless you jailbreak it.

However, it doesn’t mean that iOS is safe from any malicious attacks. That’s why Apple constantly releases security updates to safeguard your iDevice.

Updating your iOS device may be time-consuming. In some cases, it can take more than an hour to complete, depending on your Internet connection.

But if Apple hastens to release a security update for its iOS devices, then it means that there’s a grave threat. If you ignore it, you’re just putting your iDevice at risk.

You may turn on an automatic update so that when the update is already available to your iDevice, it’ll automatically update it to the latest iOS.

Staying Safe

Consider the websites you visit. Make sure that they’re trustworthy. And don’t click on any links from your email, unless it’s from a reputable source.

Backup Your Device

Before you update your iDevice, make sure that you backup your data first. It’s also advisable to download and update your device using iTunes to get a clean install. Unfortunately, not all users have a decent Internet connection.

Keep in mind that downloading the update through iTunes requires a stable connection, otherwise, it’ll fail to download the necessary update. If that’s your case, you may just update directly from your iDevice.

You may also need to delete some data if you’re running out of storage. Typically, you need to free up at least 3 MB of space to download the update.

To know more about the serious vulnerability, please check out this information.