Apple Previews New Accessibility Features for iOS 17 — Create an AI Voice

iOS 17 Creating a Synthesized Voice

Last year, Apple showed several accessibility features that it would add to iOS 16. Some of these features launched last fall.

Today, the company published more information about its upcoming features that users can find once the iOS 17 is released. The most significant feature will be the ability of users to create an AI voice. They can also help with speed, cognitive disabilities, etc.

One of the most interesting upcoming features is allowing nonspeaking people to type and have it translated into synthesized speech when making a call.

Most of these new features rely on machine learning.

If you are at risk of losing your ability to speak, you can use the personal voice feature. This will create a synthesized voice that will sound like you so you can easily connect with your family and friends.

Design-Oriented

Other upcoming features are design-oriented. For iPhone users with cognitive disabilities, they are going to like Assistive Access. It redesigns apps, such as Photos, Camera, or Music to reduce cognitive load. The features will also provide ways to focus communication on recording short videos and social media.

The Magnifier will also get a revamp. Users who are hard of vision can use this tool and point at an object when they write on it. The iPhone will just follow that point and read what the user is pointing at out loud.

The company is not the only tech giant that prioritizes these features. Many companies now offer accessibility features that fit the lives of many users with disabilities. Google has already offered accessibility features in Android. For instance, it has brought live-captioning to web audio sources.

Players with physical disabilities can take advantage of Microsoft and Sony controllers. Some triple-A video games also provided accessibility-minded features.

These features make iPhones more inclusive as they allow individuals with disabilities to participate fully in the digital world. They also help in bridging the gap and providing equal access to communication, information, and services for people with diverse needs.

They also empower individuals with disabilities to independently perform tasks and engage with technology. By incorporating features that cater to different impairments, smartphones enable users to navigate the device, communicate, access information, and perform various functions with greater autonomy.

They also provide customization options, allowing users to personalize their smartphone experience based on their specific needs and preferences. This flexibility ensures that users can optimize their devices to match their abilities and overcome individual challenges.

“Accessibility is part of everything we do at Apple. These groundbreaking features were designed with feedback from members of disability communities every step of the way, to support a diverse set of users and help people connect in new ways.” – Apple

These new features will arrive later this year. The major iteration will come this fall. There is a huge chance that the features will be available with iOS 17. Apple will introduce iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 on June 5 during the WWDC 2023.

