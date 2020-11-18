Apple New App Store Small Business Program: Reduces App Store Fees for Some Developers

It can be Apple’s answer to the increasing regulatory scrutiny over how it’s running its App Store.

Apple announced the new guidelines for its App Store Small Business Program. With the latest guidelines, developers earning less than $1 million a year will only pay a 15% commission for every in-app purchase.

What’s the Standard Fee?

The standard fee is 30%. App Store fees come under fire from various tech firms, like Epic Games and Spotify. Smaller companies and startups also criticize the costs.

Because of the 30% commission, companies need to increase the prices of their apps.

Apple stated that the rules would apply to developers.

This new program will affect many developers. However, it’s not clear yet how it would affect Apple financially.

However, the lower commission may only impact 1% of Apple’s total revenue. Nevertheless, it will benefit thousands of small developers.

The lower commission will let small businesses in putting extra resources into innovative products and services.

But the program will still follow the payment system of Apple. That is, developers will have to use Apple’s payment system.

The new program will start on January 1, 2021. If your business earned less than $1 million this year, you would pay a 15% commission.

Apple will base the threshold on the revenue of developers they made across the apps.

The lowered fee will apply to new developers who will launch their apps for the first time.

If the developers’ revenue reached more than $1 million, Apple would automatically remove them from the program, and the developer would pay the standard commission rate.

However, the standard rate is not always 30%. Some developers pay a standard commission of 15%.

Apple states that developers request reassessment yearly to make them eligible for the new program.

The reduced commission fee will still allow small businesses to access Xcode and other development apps of Apple.

They can continue accessing the secure payments interface and Apple’s latest technologies, like CoreML and ARKit, and several others.

Is this something that small developers would want to celebrate?

According to Tim Sweeney:

“This would be something to celebrate were it not a calculated move by Apple to divide app creators and preserve their monopoly on stores and payments, again breaking the promise of treating all developers equally.”

1.8 Million Apps

Currently, Apple has 1.8 million applications on its App Store. There are 1.5 billion Apple devices around the world.

But can you make money from making an iOS app?

Yes, there’s a lot of money when you make apps. You can earn billions of dollars if you’re making a specific type of app.

It’s difficult to determine the exact revenue it can generate because of the different apps and money disparity.

The top 200 apps can earn around $82,500 per day. Others can earn $3,500 per day.

If you’re in the gaming industry, your gaming app can make around $22,250 a day.

The movie market is increasing every year. Mobile traffic accounted for 52.2% of website traffic in 2018. And adults spend 3.6 hours consuming digital media through their smartphones.