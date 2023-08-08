Apple Music’s Discovery Station Radio — Helping You Find Songs You Haven’t Heard Before

Share the joy

Apple Music Discovery Station Radio

Apple Music has added a new station called Discovery Station that aims to assist you in finding songs you might like but have not heard before. The new station will provide a curated selection of music. The list is based on what you have been listening to but have not added to your library.

You may check it out today as it is live on Apple Music’s web app, desktop, and mobile. Some of those who have tried it said that it does a great job of letting them discover new music they have not heard before.

As the name implies, the new station appears to be generated by AI. In a way, it functions similarly to the New Music Mix playlist. The only difference is that it plays continuously.

It has no track limit and it is always changing.

This is one of the highly requested features. Spotify has already offered it.

For some, this station may not be ideal. This is especially true if they do not want some algorithm to tell them what they might like or what they want to hear.

Surprisingly, Apple has not provided users with a way to submit feedback to rate the new station. But the algorithm is focused on finding music similar to what you already listened to based on the items in your library.

It is not clear whether or not the app uses your play history to give you recommendations. However, the station also includes music that is already in your library.

Overall, it is a nice addition to the app.

Other Highly Requested Features

Many users are still requesting a more intuitive and user-friendly interface for browsing and discovering music. They also want an easier way to navigate within the app.

But this new station is the answer to users’ requests for better personalization and recommendations. They have been requesting Apple to give them accurate and personalized music recommendations and playlists based on their listening habits.

Some users also asked for a social sharing feature that would let them share and collaborate on playlists with friends. A feature that is similar to Spotify’s collaborative playlist feature.

Apple Music has already introduced lossless and hi-res audio support. However, this feature will not make a difference to you if you are just a casual listener. Then again, it is free. In that case, it will not hurt you to boost your listening experience.

But if you are an audiophile, this lossless audio would give you an enhanced audio experience. It is mirth it as the quality is remarkable.

However, it still depends on the quality of your headphones. To appreciate it, you need high-end headphones with lower distortion and wider response.

Enhanced Music Library Management

This is another most-requested feature. Users have expressed their interest in better tools for organizing, managing, and deleting music from their libraries. This is especially true when dealing with larger collections.

They also requested improvements to the offline listening experience, including better control over download content, easier syncing, and increased download limits.

