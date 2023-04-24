Apple MR headset’s battery pack resembles the iPhone’s MagSafe

Share the joy

More information regarding Apple’s long-awaited mixed reality (MR) headset are emerging ahead of its planned June 5th announcement. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the headset’s external battery pack, will have a similar design to Apple’s MagSafe iPhone battery pack. It will attach to the headset through a proprietary connector. And it is meant to rest in the user’s pocket while in use.

This circular connector is apparently magnetic and meant to lock into the headset with a twist during usage, preventing accidental detachment. Meanwhile, the cable’s other end is said to be connected into the battery pack. According to Bloomberg, the two “cannot be separated.” So, if this power line fails, it appears that there is no way to replace it without purchasing an a new battery pack.

These appear to be smart magnetic connector modifications. It must be tight enough to endure the movement associated with a head-mounted display. Yet, it still is simple to detach and replace out when the external pack’s anticipated two hours of battery life runs out. (According to Bloomberg, Apple may offer extra separate battery packs for this reason.)

The Apple MR headset’s battery pack seems to charge through USB-C. It is pegged at around the size of two iPhone 14 Pro Max phones placed on top of one another.

Along with this unique power connector, Bloomberg says that the headgear may also have a USB-C connector for data transfer. The story doesn’t go into any information about what type of data could need to be sent into the headgear. It has previously been regarded as a solitary device. Perhaps it’s there to assist with certain functionality, such as allowing the headset to function as an external Mac monitor?

It seems logical to ship the battery pack with a connector designed specifically for use with headsets. But it’s a little amusing to hear that Apple is about to introduce yet another connector type into its ecosystem. This ecosystem already includes multiple MagSafe variants, USB-C, Lightning, and the proprietary power cable used by the company’s nonremovable Studio Display. It’s not that we ant to be able to connect all these gadgets. But the standard interoperable connections make it easier to obtain a new cable when they break.

