Apple May Unveil M2 Chip in March

It may introduce four new Macs this year.

Apple M2 Chip is Coming

Apple regularly refreshes its Macs. Mac users anticipated the release of the M2 chip last year. But it didn’t come.

In March 2022 though, Apple could potentially unveil new versions of its 13-inch MacBook Pro and higher-end versions.

Mark Gurman, a Bloomberg reporter, anticipates that the iPhone maker will also debut Mac Mini, 24-inch iMac, and a redesigned MacBook Air. Each new device will be equipped with an M2 chip.

But Apple has not offered any details about the M2 chip. However, Gurman assumes that the CPU will be faster than the M1s. But it will have the same 8-core architecture. However, the graphics score may go from 7 to 10.

Next year, Gruman guesses that the company may release both Pro and Max versions with an M2 chip. It may also announce an M3 chip.

In November 2020, Apple reported its first in-house M1 chip. Several months ago it released M1 Pro and M1 Max. Apple still has a few Macs that are powered by Intel. But, since it’s distancing itself from Intel, it’s likely that the iPhone maker will shove its remaining Intel-powered devices.

Gurman expects that Apple will release a larger iMac Pro equipped with M1 Pro and M1 Max chip.

Mac Mini may also get an upgrade to the M1 Pro option or an M2 variation.

As to when Apple will release the new Macs, Gurman says that the company may do it in March, May, or June. The company may also reveal a 5G iPhone SE and a 5G iPad Air at a rumored March 8th event.

Apple Changing the Computer Industry

Apple has successfully changed the entire computer industry.

The company has been shipping Mac computers with Intel processors for years. However, Intel processors are outdated.

Customers want more compact and powerful computers. Unfortunately, the x86 architecture no longer fits into the new scenario. The reason for this is that the old architecture consumes a lot of power. When put under stress, it loses performance.

Moile devices have ARM architecture and they are as fast as computers. They are more efficient and they consume less power. A thin iPad can render 4K video effortlessly. But an Intel Mac struggles to run more intensive tasks.

It became clear to Apple that it was time to take ARM architecture to its computers.

How fast is the M1 chip? It’s way faster than Intel-based predecessors. It’s also extremely energy efficient. With the new chip, Apple could fulfill its promise of creating computers with up to 20 hours of battery life.

The future is promising for Apple Macs. With the rumors of an M2 chip, expect Mac computers to overtake other computers.

Since Apple hasn’t made it official yet, we can only wait and see if indeed it will introduce the M2 chip in March.

But should you buy a new Mac with an M2 chip though? It depends on your requirements. However, you can expect the new devices to come with steep prices.

