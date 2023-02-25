Apple May Soon Add Glucose Monitoring Feature to Apple Watch

Share the joy

Apple Watch Glucose Monitoring Feature

It would be non-invasive monitoring technology. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg stated that the company is close to offering and adding this feature to Apple Watch.

This planned feature can help diabetics and other people who wish to test their good glucose levels but hate to prick their skin for blood testing.

To make this feature possible, Apple needs a silicon photonics chip, which is in development. It uses optical “absorption spectroscopy to shine light from a laser under the skin.” This will help determine the levels of glucose in the blood.

The technology is still in progress. However, Apple needs a way to condense it to a size that fits into a wearable.

The prototype’s size is similar to an iPhone. That is, it can be attached to a person’s arm.

Top-Secret Project

For Apple, this is a top-secret project that may help the company make it to the healthcare field.

This technology can be helpful for many patients. One of the things that they don’t like when it comes to monitoring their blood glucose levels is drawing blood. It’s painful considering that it’s an ongoing management regimen.

The technology may sound complicated. But as mentioned, the process is a lot simpler. It simply uses a laser to shine a light on the skin. In other words, the technology measures how much light is reflected back.

It’s feasible. But we still have to wait a little longer before Apple can perfect it.

What Does This Feature Solve?

As mentioned, diabetics experience a lot of challenges when it comes to monitoring their blood sugar levels. One of them is the painful pricking of their fingers, which is done regularly.

Some diabetics need to prick their skin up to 10 times a day. It is painful for them. However, with this technology that Apple is trying to develop, diabetics don’t have to prick their skin many times a day.

But diabetics don’t have to wait for this feature.

There are other less painful methods they can use. DexCom is one of the companies that offer continuous glucose monitoring solutions. It measures glucose levels in real-time. It enables patients to track blood changes over time.

It involves a sensor under the skin that detects and updates blood sugar levels continuously. It sends the information to a device that the patient wears. The system has limitations, however.

Furthermore, the sensor needs to be changed every 7 to 14 days, which can be expensive for some patients.

On the other hand, Apple’s method is quite different. There’s no pricking. It just requires an Apple device. This noninvasive approach is promising.

It’s a lucrative market. Dexcom, for instance, has made more than $2.9 billion in sales. And it expects $3 billion in sales this year.

The market is growing. It means that more and more people are becoming diabetics. Thanks to their unhealthy lifestyle.

After its success in diabetes treatment, Dexcom stock became highly rated. It has a bullish strength rating. And if Apple would start to introduce the noninvasive approach to Apple Watch, Dexcom’s stock might be greatly affected.

