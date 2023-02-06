Apple May Release an iPhone “Ultra” — Portless, Pricier

Share the joy

Apple’s iPhone Ultra

Mark Gurman reported that Apple could introduce a new flagship iPhone. He said that the more expensive iPhone would be above iPhone Pro and Pro Max and this could arrive early next year.

Gurman previously said that the company would consider rebranding its upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max to iPhone 15 Ultra. But there’s proof suggesting that the iPhone maker wants to offer a more expensive iPhone to affluent consumers.

He points to a comment of Apple’s CEO Tim Cook when he said that iPhone has become a vital part of people’s lives. The CEO told analysts that people are willing to stretch their money just to get the best phone they can afford.

Differentiating Ultra

Unfortunately, Gurman stated that it’s difficult to differentiate the upcoming model from the current models. But he suggested that the new model could have a faster processor. It would also include better camera hardware than the Pro and Pro Max. And since it’ll be an “ultra,” it’ll have a larger display.

Most of all, it’ll be portess. It means there won’t be any charging port.

Various reports suggest that the company is looking for ways to differentiate its Pro models from its cheaper siblings.

For instance, it could be that the Pro variants would have WiFi 6E connectivity while the mainstream siblings will have older WiFi 6 antennae.

The “ultra” may include redesigned titanium frames with power buttons and haptic volumes. It may also have a periscope camera lens.

However, consumers would still require a reason to upgrade to such pricier phones.

Samsung has just released its Ultra phone with more cameras, a larger screen, and a bigger battery. It also has additional memory and a different design.

It has two types of foldable phones, too. Apple, on the other hand, had explored this type of phone in the past. But it might not launch one shortly. Instead, it’s focusing on providing larger devices. However, if it would release a foldable phone, the price would be higher than the current models.

Meanwhile, Apple adjusted the trade-in values that it offers for its Macs, iPhones, and other devices. The reason for the price adjustment is that iPhone models are worth less than before.

Thus, if you trade in an iPhone 13 Pro Max, you will only get $570. In the past, you could get at least $650 for the said phone.

iPhone models have decreased in value.

But not all iPhones have seen their values decline. If you are trying to trade in your iPhone 11, you can still get up to $200. It’s the same for older models. The iPad trade-in prices are still the same. If you will bring in an iPad Pro, Apple will offer you a maximum of $445.

On the other hand, Apple is offering more money for Mac trade-ins. If you have an old MacBook Pro mode, you can get up to $670 on your next purchase. Previously, it was just $630. For an older MacBook Air, you can get $460.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

