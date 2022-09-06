Apple May Announce New AirPods Pro on Wednesday

Share the joy

New Airpods Pro may be one of the products to be hyped for this Wednesday’s Apple event.

Long-Awaited AirPods Pro

Apple’s September event will be on Wednesday, September 8, 2022. And according to Mark Gurman, the long-awaited AirPods Pro 2 will be introduced.

The original version was released in 2019. The Pro model comes with Active Noice Cancellation (ANC). It is a feature that removes ambient background noises.

What to Expect from AirPods Pro 2?

Pro 2 will continue to have ANC and Transparency Mode. This mode will let users hear background noises while using the Pro 2. It is a handy feature if you want to listen to music while you’re walking in the city. While in this mode, you can still hear a police car siren so you can move out of the way.

The original AirPods Pro offers over 24 hours of listening time. But the new model will have a huge jump in battery life. It may exceed 30 hours of listening time and over 18 hours of talk time.

No Iconic Stem?

There are rumors that Apple will get rid of the iconic stem. But it may not be true considering this is where the chips are placed. This is also where the ANC feature is found.

However, you may expect the new AirPods Pro to have a smaller charger case. It may also include a new feature that emits a sound when the Find My app is used.

Unfortunately, this upcoming device’s charging case may use a Lightning Port, instead of a USB-C port.

How Much Will the New AirPods Pro Cost?

The current AirPods Pro has a price tag of under $200. You can expect to see the price to be in the same range that the original model cost. Apple may upgrade the H1 chip to improve your experience while using the device.

Some people speculated that the Pro 2 will carry health-related features. But it may not be true. The company tested the use of sensors on this wearable. However, the feature may be introduced in future versions of AirPods.

Indeed, the company filed a patent for technology that let users use gestures to control certain AirPods functions. But there’s no indication that it will be introduced on the new Pro. However, the new Pro will have Bluetooth 5.2. This will be the first Apple product to use this version of Bluetooth.

The new AirPods Pro will not include dramatic design. But it will feature the next-gen H1 processor to improve audio quality and jump battery life.

Other Apple Products

Apple will not only focus on AirPods Pro 2. Rather, the company may unveil other products, such as new iPhone 14 models. It may also reveal the new Apple Watch and the more affordable Apple Watch SE. And expect Apple to introduce the Apple Watch Pro with a larger display, better battery life, and more capabilities.

The Apple September event this year will take place on September 7. It will start at 10 am. But there’s live streaming available at apple.com and through its official YouTube channel.

