Apple M2 Chip Enters Production: When It Will Start Shipping?

It might be introduced at Apple’s 2021 developer conference.

The M1 chip was Apple’s first ARM-based processor for Mac. It was teased during the WWDC 2020. It featured an 8-core CPU that could deliver the best performance-per-watt. This processor also comes with up to 8 GPU scores.

Apple M2 Chip Entering Production

A year after the WWDC 2020, Apple’s M1 Apple Silicon chip successor could be in MacBook computers by the second part of this year. The chip is tentatively named M2.

According to the report, it has gone into production already. If that’s the case, we can expect it to be shipped by July 2021. It will power all Macs that Apple will introduce at the 2021 developer conference.

This new chip won’t only power Macs but also other Apple products. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer produces it.

The new Apple Silicon is expected to be launched this year. When Apple introduced the M1 last summer, it also announced that it was going to power all of its Macs with its custom-designed chips within two years.

In various reports, the company is planning to update its 16-inch MacBook Pro with a faster M1 relative. The 30-inch iMac and higher-end 13-inch MacBook Pro will have an M1 chip.

The original plan of Apple was to phase out its Intel chipsets in two years. It means that it would happen at the end of 2022.

In previous reports, new Macs are expected later this year with a variant of M1. But they will have more cores and other improvements, like support for external monitors and more ports.

Apple could release both M2 for entry-level machines and a higher variant of the M1 as previously expected. The M2 could power the next 16-inch MacBook Pro to depart from the previous chip-naming scheme.

Apple’s M1

The company promised that M1 would deliver high performance and significant energy efficiency gains. The new MacBook Air with an M1 chip offers up to 15 hours of wireless surfing.

On a single charge, it can last up to 18 hours of video playback.

The Intel-powered model could offer up to 12 hours. Another great thing about it is that it can quickly wake from sleep mode.

Apple stated that its first-party apps have been optimized to benefit from M1. The Final Cut can work six times faster on M1 compared to the previous processors.

But developers updated their apps to ensure that they could take advantage of M1.

The new Macs were shipped with Rosetta 2 that would translate x86-based apps so they could run on M1 chips.

When Apple announced that it would shift to its own chipsets, it affected Intel, which is the biggest US microprocessor builder. For decades, Intel has dominated the industry with its X-86 architecture.

Because of the pandemic, Mac shipments went up to 23.1 million units last year. The company shipped 6.69 million Macs.

Despite those numbers, Apple is still the number 4 PC maker.