Apple Lets Developers Charge You Automatically for Subscription Price Increases

Developers need to follow certain rules.

App Store Updated Rules

Apple released an update regarding subscription notifications. The new rule allows developers to auto-renew subscriptions without your explicit permission. It also applies if the developer has increased the yearly or monthly rate.

Previously, users would need to opt into a subscription renewal manually when the price of an app jumped. With the new set of rules, it will no longer be necessary. However, you will still be notified about the price bump before it happens.

Why Apple Changed the Rules?

It doesn’t want its users to lose access to a subscription unintentionally because they didn’t opt into a subscription renewal.

“The specific conditions for this feature are that the price increase doesn’t occur more than once per year, doesn’t exceed US$5 and 50% of the subscription price, or US$50 and 50% for an annual subscription price, and is permissible by local law. In these situations, Apple always notifies users of an increase in advance, including via email, push notification, and a message within the app. Apple will also notify users of how to view, manage, and cancel subscriptions if preferred.” – Apple

Thus, if you subscribe to an app that costs $50 a year and it could increase to $70, it would auto-renew without you opting in.

Protect Users from Some Apps

The price of an app can be raised once a year without the need for an opt-in. This is possible to prevent scammy apps from increasing their prices every other month.

If the conditions are not met, you need to opt into the price bump or you’ll lose your subscription. As mentioned in the policy change, Apple will email, notify or send you an in-app message about the upcoming automatic renewal with a price increase.

Expected

This change was expected. Apple was testing this type of change with the Disney Plus price bump.

Some people might be happy with the fact that they don’t need to go to Settings and re-subscribe to an app because the price just went up by a dollar because they missed an opt-in prompt.

Users might want to pick an option that lets them auto-renew price increases, rather than let Apple decide for them. It means that there should be a button to always ask users for opt-in if there’s a price bump.

Winning Back Developers

For years, Apple has been in hot water for how it takes up to 30% commission for any in-app payment. Developers can’t link to third-party billing options. In the EU, regulators want to change its App Store policies regarding billing choices for users. For regulators, they see the policies as monopolizing the market.

Several companies and developers tried to fight app store tax.

The new policy, however, maybe Apple’s way to win back the favor of its developers. After all, if users forget about opting into a subscription for a price bump, Apple will take a cut of the subscription. It’s a win for the iPhone maker.

