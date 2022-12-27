Apple Japan Hit with Back Taxes

Share the joy

Tokyo Charged Apple Japan Unit Additional Taxes

Tokyo charged Apple’s Japan Unit 13 billion yen or roughly $97.82 million in additional taxes for sales of Apple devices to foreign tourists who were erroneously exempted from the consumption tax.

Some foreign shoppers in Japan purchased iPhones in bulk at some Apple stores. One of those transactions involved buying hundreds of iPhones at once but the store didn’t tax the buyer, who can be a reseller.

The country lets tourists purchase items without having to pay the 10% consumption tax if they are only staying in Japan for less than six months. However, this law doesn’t include purchases for reselling.

According to Nikkei, the Japan unit filed an amended tax. The 13 billion yen tax bill Apple contributes to more than 100 billion yen in unpaid consumption taxes.

Growth Strategy

Inbound tourism and consumption are part of the country’s growth strategy since 2012. It even expanded flight slots and duty-free stores.

Nikkei writes that the tax-free purchases indicate that foreign visitors love to shop. In fact, these purchases set a third straight annual record in 2019 at more than 340 billion yen.

iPhones in Japan are said to be cheaper compared to the major countries in the world. The recently released iPhone 14 128-GB model is sold at $830 in Japan. It’s the lowest price in the surveyed areas.

Experts believed that Apple keeps its prices low in this country as it enjoys a high market share.

Apple has a 50% share. It’s on the high side compared to the other countries. Apple might have set low prices so customers won’t stop buying the phones. But prices still allow the company to maximize its profits.

The low Yen-Dollar exchange rates can also be the reason foreign tourists are buying a truckload of iPhones at cheaper prices in Japan. With lower rates, a person can secure a brand new, say, iPhone 13 from Japan at a much lower price than the original price in the US. Foreigners can save tons of money when they buy their brand-new iPhones in Japan. And the savings can add up by including offers or discounts.

And if you wish to own an iPhone, you may want to buy iPhone 13 in Japan. It’s too cheap in this country. Even though it’s already a year old, it’s still selling like hotcakes around the world

Japanese people prefer their own creations. But when it comes to smartphones, Apple has the highest percentage it has achieved in one country. Apple dominating the smartphone market in Japan is surprising.

One reason is the aggressive marketing of Softbank’s CEO. Plus, Japanese people love the iPhone because of its simplicity, ease of use, convenience, and attention to detail.

Even though the company has faced increased competition from Samsung’s presence, it still continued to domain the market. Samsung is the greatest competitor of Apple. And Japanese dislike the South Korean brand. The anti-Korean sentiment in the country is one of the reasons Samsung failed to dominate Japan. Furthermore, the iPhone is a must-have for many gamers in Japan.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

