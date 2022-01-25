Apple Isn’t Fixing iCloud Sync Errors — Irritating Developers

Share the joy













iCloud issues impact third-party apps.

Hundreds of Developers Complaining

In the last several months, iCloud is facing issues. Unfortunately, the issues haven’t been fixed yet by Apple and third-party app developers are infuriated.

Many Apple apps rely on the company’s cloud infrastructure to sync and do other tasks.

Even though the company has not acknowledged the issue publicly, some developers said that the company contacted them to confirm that the issue is related to a server problem.

It means that it’s not an issue with the app.

One of the developers stated on the Developer Forums “I am having the same issues for a small percentage of my users. I have submitted a bug report to Apple but have not heard back yet. Even after waiting for days, the 503 error persists for some of my users.”

The issue seems to be related to Apple’s CloudKit technology.

What is CloudKit?

According to Apple, “CloudKit isn’t a replacement for your app’s existing data objects. Instead, CloudKit provides complementary services for managing the transfer of data to and from iCloud servers. Because it provides minimal offline caching support, CloudKit relies on the presence of the network and, optionally, a valid iCloud account. A valid iCloud account is only necessary when you want to save data that is specific to a single user. Apps can always store data in a public area that is readable by all users.”

iCloud Consistently Unreliable

Tapbots added a dedicated Sync Status dashboard in its latest update. According to its developer, the option was added to provide users some insight as to what might be broken.

Developers consider iCloud now to be consistently unreliable.

However, it’s not only Tapbots that added a dedicated Sync Status dashboard. Many other developers mentioned the iCloud sync errors on Twitter.

It means that this issue isn’t just an isolated one. Rather, it has become widespread but Apple isn’t doing anything to fix it.

Disabling iCloud Syncing

Some developers went far by disabling iCloud syncing by default in their latest update. They simply notified their users that iCloud syncing by default is off.

But users can still export their data manually. Once Apple fixes the issues, they are going to switch it back on.

As mentioned earlier, the issue has something to do with the iCloud server problem.

While Apple hasn’t found a fix yet, the burden falls on the third-party developers. Unfortunately, the issue has been ongoing for nearly a year.

Apple failed to fix it, causing it to get worse over the last several months.

Apple must address this iCloud issue publicly and provide a fix sooner or later. Currently, developers are becoming enraged with Apple.

They are also less confident with iCloud. They may also think twice about whether to use iCloud in the future.

But it seems developers aren’t the only ones experiencing the iCloud issue. Some iCloud users stated that it takes extremely long for iCloud to finish synchronizing their photos and data.

