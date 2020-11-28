Apple is reportedly moving iPad and MacBook assembly to Vietnam

Image Credit: 9to5mac

Apple is reportedly moving some of its assembly from China to Vietnam. Precisely, the Silicon Valley tech giant is moving its iPad and MacBook assembly to the new location apparently due to the cold war brewing between the US and China.

Citing sources, Reuters is reporting that the assembly lines are scheduled to begin production in the first half of next year at Foxconn’s Bac Giang province in Vietnam. The same sources told Reuters that Apple wants to diversify its supply chain due to the ongoing trade dispute between the US and China.

Apple’s decision to move some of its production line out of China may not come to many as a surprise considering the fact that the outgoing administration of President Trump has advised US firms to consider shifting production out of the Asian country. Made-in-China electronics have come under various targets by the Trump administration for higher import tariffs. Chinese firms deemed as security risks have not been given breathing space by the administration, and this has generated a cold war between the two countries.

Apple may not be the last to order a movement of some of its production line; Reuters also reports that some manufacturers in Taiwan have already moved or are on the verge of doing so. These companies of course, are wary of the possibility of reprisal attacks on their businesses.

“The move was requested by Apple,” the source told Reuters. “It wants to diversify production following the trade war.”

When asked to comment on the story, Foxconn in a statement said: “As a matter of company policy, and for reasons of commercial sensitivity, we do not comment on any aspect of our work for any customer or their products”.

The report was not specific on which iPad or MacBook models will be assembled in Vietnam. Also not mentioned in the report by Reuters is what proportion line of Apple’s total production is being moved out of China. However, Apple already has a history of assembling things in Vietnam—the AirPods Pro units easily come to mind.

Still on the cold trade war between the US and China, TikTok recently got another extension which will enable it enough time to complete its takeover. Recall that the video-sharing app was handed an extension a couple of weeks ago; but that of course expires on November 27. TikTok now has until December 4 to sort things out.

Citing a Treasury spokesperson, Bloomberg reports that TikTok now has one week to allow it enough time to review a revised submission that was recently received by Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS).

A couple of weeks ago, TikTok had told a federal judge that the US government had granted its request for an extension. Though this does not resolve the many issues the company is currently faced with, the extension granted by the federal judge, TikTok should see this as an opportunity to tidy up things. While the time granted by the court might be short, the Chinese company should see this as an opportunity to move fast.