Apple Is Reportedly Developing Its Own Search Engine

The dominance of Google’s search engine could be greatly affected.

Image by William Iven from Pixabay

For many years now, experts are speculating that Apple is building a search engine that can directly compete with Google’s search engine business.

In 2014, Apple was seen to use its own web crawler. A year after, the company confirmed it.

Apple said that it’s using Applebot for Siri and Spotlight Suggestions. Siri uses Bing and Wolfram Alpha for its web searches.

That’s why many people are asking why the company needs another tool to index the web. Thus, it leaves the possibility that Apple is developing its own search to take on Bing, Yahoo, and Google.

However, the Financial Times recently reported that Apple is quietly boosting its efforts to create its own search technology for iPhones.

Regulators are scrutinizing how Google pays billions of dollars just to ensure that its search engine is the default search tool of Apple.

If you have an iPhone running iOS 14 and search for anything into its search window, your device will show you Apple’s search results and not Google’s. It displays its own auto-complete style suggestions.

But only a few users have noticed the change.

Google Pays Apple Billions of Dollars

Last week, the US DOJ launched a case over Google’s payments to Apple to be the latter’s default search tool. It’s estimated that Google is paying the iPhone maker up to $12 billion a year just to remain the default search engine on Apple products.

The DOJ cited that this type of deal creates monopolies in multiple markets.

Hence, Apple is ready to strike should the DOJ block the deal.

Hired Google’s Head of Search

Two years ago, the iPhone maker hired former Google’s head of search, John Giannnandrea. It’s been actively recruiting search engineers, since then, to create a credible search team and build a general search engine.

There are indications that Apple’s search engine is operational. Webmasters reported increasing activities from Applebot.

Apple is a trillion-dollar company and has billions of dollars cash in hand. It can easily turn away the money it’s receiving from the search engine giant. It can invest its own infrastructure to create a search engine.

Increased user privacy is one of the selling points of Apple’s search engine. It wants to build a search engine, just like DuckDuckGo that doesn’t store personal data or track users across the web.

Apple doesn’t depend on ads. Thus, it doesn’t need personalized data to target users, unlike Google.

If Apple does confirm it’s developing an alternative to Google, will it make it available to other people or will it restrict its usage to Apple products only?

However, Apple is a hardware company that uses online services to boost its physical products. Its ecosystem is to sell new toys and not software.

Furthermore, Apple rejected ad-funded models. Its business model is simple. That is, to sell great products. It doesn’t build a business profile based on the browsing habits to sell to marketers or advertisers.

But these things might change because of the increasing scrutiny on Google’s business. Apple and Google have yet to respond to the Financial Times report.