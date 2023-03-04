Apple iPhone 14 Pro wins best smartphone in 2023 GLOMO awards

Share the joy

The MWC has come to a wrap. And the recipients of its GLOMO (Global Mobile Awards) included Apple, TCL, and Motorola.

Every year, they give out awards to companies across several different categories, such as Mobile Technologies, Digital Everything, Devices, Tech4Good, and Government Leadership.

For the Devices category, the award for Best Smartphone went to the Apple iPhone 14 Pro. Other nominees were the Google Pixel 7 Pro, Nothing Phone (1), Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, and Galaxy Z Fold4.

“The Best Smartphone award combines outstanding performance, innovation and leadership as determined through assessment of smartphones on the market during the period January 2022 to December 2022, by world leading independent analysts, journalists, and influencers.,” says the MWC awards committee.

Apple also won with its Emergency SOS via Satellite under the Disruptive Device Innovation category. The Apple iPhone 14’s launch showed the world that satellites can be used in emergencies without the need for special hardware.

After the launch, T-Mobile partnered with SpaceX to fill dead zones in the US that would be possible with old devices. Then, chipmaker MediaTek announced that its future chipsets will come satellite data connections.

Other nominees for the award include Google’s Tensor 2 chip, Qualcomm Snapdragon, and Sony’s IMX989 Camera Sensor.

Under Satellite communication, an award was given to a Satellite-related device. The Best in Show award went to the Motorola Defy Satellite Link by Bullit.

Powered by a MediaTek chipset, the device uses Bluetooth to interface with a smartphone and can send SMS messages anywhere under a clear sky.

Other nominees included the Honor Magic Vs, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and the Oppo Find N2 Flip.

“The award will be judged based on the best-of-the-best products on show and will be considered by a select group of judges physically at the show. The award will be presented directly at the stand of the winning organization and will take place separately to the main GLOMO award ceremony,” said the MWC committee.

Check out the other winners and nominees for all the awards here.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

