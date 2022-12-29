Apple iPad mini 2021 is not the last, says analyst

Share the joy

With Apple reportedly preparing for a new foldable product, rumors say it will drop an old product line. The Elec reported that the tech giant plans to stop making the iPad mini once its foldable tablet launches.

Well-known Apple expert Ming-Chi Kuo disagrees. His assessment and reasoning is that the foldable iPad will be way pricier than the iPad mini.

Kuo says a new iPad mini is in development, with a faster chipset. The iPad mini 2021 model launched with the Apple A15 Bionic.

The new mini is set to arrive late next year or the early 2024. By that time, the A16 and A17 chipsets will be available.

Apple is mulling to move iPad production to other countries like India. Most of the Cupertino-based firm’s factories are in China and was affected by the latest COVID wave.

Analysts think that Apple will build an iPad-sized foldable first. It would be easier and less risky to build than an iPhone-sized device.

The foldable may be huge. Reports say that Apple is working with Samsung and LG to develop foldable OLED displays as big as 20 inches. This device will likely be close to a MacBook.

The Apple iPad mini 6 was released in September 2021. The starting price of the device was $546. The price has since risen to $575 in October this year.

According to PhoneArena, Apple’s 2023 iPhone 15 series may launch 5 models instead of the existing 4 models.

iPhone 15 mini (5.4-inch display, $699)

iPhone 15 (6.1-inch display, $799)

iPhone 15 Plus (6.7-inch display, $899)

iPhone 15 Pro (6.1-inch display, $999)

iPhone 15 Ultra (6.7-inch display, $1,199)

The iPhone 15 series is so popular because it will come with a lot of “new” features and designs.

The next-gen iPhone will reportedly have a better camera sensor. The rumor alleges that Sony will supply a new powerful camera sensor for the iPhone 15.

Nikkei Asia reports that Sony has a new camera sensor that can capture more light than before. This new sensor could deliver solid results, especially in poor light conditions.

