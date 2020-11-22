Apple iOS 15 to Drop Support for iPhone 6s and iPhone SE

You may need to upgrade your old iOS device if you wish to take advantage of iOS 15.

You might love your old iPhone. It might have some cosmetic damage. But it can still help you accomplish essential tasks, like emailing, texting, messaging, etc.

iPhones released in the last few years have reliable cameras and battery life. Most of the time, you don’t need to buy a new phone.

If you’re happy with your older iPhone, you can keep it running by applying software updates.

Updates are necessary to fix security flaws and remove bugs. They also improve the phone’s performance.

Dropping Support for iPhone 6S

However, in recent news from the Verifier, Apple might drop support for the iPhone 6s series when the company would release the next major OS refresh.

Apple will also stop supporting the original iPhone SE.

The decision to support hardware in its OS will depend on the processor. That’s why when Apple updates its iOS, some models with the same chip can’t upgrade to the latest iOS.

With the upcoming iOS 15, it will not support A9. It means that if you are using iPhone 6S or first-generation iPhone SE, you can’t upgrade to iOS 15. But you can continue using your old phone.

iPhone 6S became a popular iPhone for four years. Apple released it in 2015. When you look at iPhone 12 mini, you will find that its form is similar to iPhone 6S.

Furthermore, iPhone 12 has a lot to offer. It has a better processor and camera.

But the Verifier didn’t elaborate why Apple might decide to drop the said models. However, it’s not the first time that the iPhone maker chose to prevent older devices from getting OS updates.

If you choose to use your old phone and don’t want to upgrade, some of the apps you’re using may stop working.

But Apple didn’t make an official announcement yet. We can only verify whether or not it’s true when the WWDC 2021 comes.

Those affected devices are five years old. So, it’s not disappointing.

Apple might announce the iOS 15 next year. There’s not enough information about it. Verifier’s story is the earliest leak that talks about the upcoming iOS.

You can now decide whether to upgrade your phone next year or stick to your old phone.

Black Friday Deals

You don’t have to buy the latest iPhone, though. If you wish to upgrade, you can purchase affordable iPhones on Amazon through its Black Friday Deals.

Don’t expect to get discounts from iPhone 12. But you can get steep discounts when you choose iPhone XR, for instance.

Sellers on Amazon are also offering refurbished iPhones that you can get at significantly low prices. Most of them are unlocked, and they are working in good condition.

Or you can save now so you can buy an iPhone 12 in the next few months. Keep in mind that Apple is releasing new iPhones every year. So when you purchase iPhone 12 next year, you’ll get a better, lower price.

If you aren’t sure about iPhone 12, please check out our review here.