Apple Rolls Out iOS 14.7 and WatchOS 7.6

The iPhone, Apple Watch, and Apple TV are getting new software updates today. Should you update your devices?

There are new versions for iOS, tvOS, and watchOS operating systems. The updates aren’t significant though. They are small but they include bug fixes and some minor features.

MagSafe Battery Pack

The main attraction of iOS 14.7 is its added support for MagSafe Battery Pack. However, it’s only for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro lines.

To use the battery pack, you need to update your device to iOS 14.7.

The update lets you view the charge level for the pack through its Batteries widget.

It also includes an update for Apple Card Family that lets you combine credit limits. The update also lets you share a co-owned account with an existing Apple Card user.

The weather app that offers air quality information is also expanding to more regions. It means that users in Canada, the Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, and France can access the details.

Regarding bug fixes, the latest update includes a fix for an issue that causes lossless audio playback to stop unexpectedly.

It also fixes a bug that caused the battery service message to disappear from some iPhone 11 models after a reboot. The update also resolves a bug that caused Brailled displays to show invalid information when the user composes Mail messages.

The iOS 14.7 update also shows that it has fixed a bug that could cause your iPhone to stop working if you connect to a WiFi network named “%p%s%s%s%s%n.” However, Apple didn’t mention it in its notes. But it seems that people can now connect to a network with that name.

ECG Support

The watchOS 7.6 is finally here. The update allows users in 30 additional regions to use the ECG app.

The update brings support for notifications if you have irregular heart rhythm and you are using Apple Watch Series 4 or later.

Although Apple released watchOS 7.6, it is busy preparing for the release of watchOS 8, which was featured on the WWDC21 keynote. This upcoming Watch operating system will have a new version of Breathe app. It will be called Mindfulness.

The sleep tracking feature will soon measure your respiratory rate. Then, your photos can be shared from your Watch with Mail and Messages.

The Scribble app will soon have emoji in handwritten messages.

It will also include multiple timers.

How to Update?

You can start updating your iPhone to iOS 14.7 by going to Settings. From there, tap General and choose Software Update.

But in a couple of months, Apple may release iOS 15. This upcoming update will have significant features. One of the interesting features of this imminent release is FaceTime on PC and Android.

The said feature is a significant tweak as it allows FaceTime to work with Windows 10 and Android.

You can do so through a shareable link that Apple will give you and you can send it to your family and friends who are using Android devices. You can also send an invite to your contact for scheduled calls.

