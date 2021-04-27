Apple Released iOS 14.5 – The 5th Major Update to iOS 14

Apple released it three months after rolling out iOS 14.4 and a month after it introduced important security fixes.

The iOS 14.5 is a sizable update that offers a lot of new features. With the new iOS, you can unlock your iPhone even if you’re wearing a mask. But you need Apple Watch to enable this feature.

To use it, go to Unlock with the Apple Watch option. It’s added to your phone’s settings. But your Apple Watch must be updated to watchOS 7.4 to enable it.

App Tracking Transparency on iOS 14.5

This is the feature that Facebook is worried about. With it, you can control the apps that you allow to track your activity for ads.

After installing the update, the apps that you install on your phone should ask your permission before they can track you.

With just one tap, you can allow the app to track your activity to measure ad efficiency or prohibit them from monitoring you.

Even if you permit the apps to track you, there’s still a way for you to revoke that permission by going to the Tracking option under the Privacy option.

Simply enable or disable the permission of your current apps.

However, some users experienced a grayed out App Tracking Transparency toggle. The issue can be related to the Personalized Ads option in the Privacy settings.

When you enabled it before updating it to iOS 14.5, you won’t experience this issue. But if this option was disabled, the Transparency controls would be greyed out after updating the iOS.

It could be a bug and there’s nothing you can do about it for now. Apple may update it eventually.

But iOS 14.5 isn’t all about the Tracking Transparency feature. Another interesting feature to find here is the AirTag support.

Under this feature, you can activate the hardware feature that allows you to track your AirTag device. You’ll also find it here the updated Find My app.

Then, there are 14 different voices of Siri. The digital assistance can announce incoming calls and the name of the caller.

Plus, if you’re wearing your AirPods, you can answer the incoming call hands-free.

iOS 14.5 Apple Music

With iOS 14.5, you can share your favorite lyrics with Instagram stories, Messages, and Faces. Furthermore, you can play the snippet in Messages without having to leave the conversation.

It also comes with City charts that will give you popular music in more than 100 cities around the world.

In addition to iOS 14.5, Apple also released iPadOS 14.5, watchOS 7.4, and Big Sur 11.3. Plus, it rolled out new software for HomePod and HomePod mini.

Some users are wondering if iOS 14.5 will improve the battery of their iPhones. Unfortunately, Apple didn’t say anything about this matter.

If the update is available to you, should you update it? Experts don’t recommend it though. Official OS updates may still cause more issues.

That’s why they suggest waiting for a few days before updating your iDevice.

And if you choose to update it now, consider backing up your device.