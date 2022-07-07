Apple Introduces Lockdown Mode to Fight Spyware

Share the joy

Is this the coolest security idea?

https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2022/07/apple-expands-commitment-to-protect-users-from-mercenary-spyware/

Increasing Security for Some People with Lockdown Mode

Apple is rolling out a lockdown mode designed for journalists, politicians, and activists. The feature will be available in iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura.

Even though Apple devices have robust defenses, the upcoming feature would give iPhone, Mac, or iPad more security for highly targeted attacks.

What is Lockdown Mode?

This security feature blocks most message attachment types. It also disables preview while turning off specific web browsing technology by default. If an unknown source wants to FaceTime you, your iPhone or iPad will block it. It also locks down any wired connection to accessories or computers if your device is locked.

Infected iPhones could be easily compromised in a zero-click incident using a GIF. Some attacks targeted used malicious sites to explode flaws in rendering.

This security feature is optional. But this protection is Apple’s response to the increasing use of the Pegasus tool and other mercenary tools. There are pieces of evidence of the software being used on the devices of many journalists.

In the past, many criticized the iPhone maker for not being serious with security research to resolve flaws in the platforms. But in 2016, it launched an iOS bug bounty program. Three years after, it expanded its program to include other devices.

Because of how this feature works, it is not for everyone. If you are just an average user but you want to be on the safe side, you may not wish to enable it. It is one reason Apple will provide a warning when you toggle it on.

Pegasus remains relevant. It can deliver zero-click attacks. It is one reason the Israel-based group that developed Pegasus met increasing scrutiny from various government agencies for its cooperation with questionable regimes around the world.

After it has been discovered, the spyware continued to evolve. It is highly sophisticated spyware because it provides the bad actor control over the victim’s device. It can extract data effortlessly.

All citizens and government entities are alarmed because of this spyware. How it is commercialized puts everyone at risk. Even though you are not a highly targeted person, you could still be caught in the crossfire.

Because mobile devices can now access the same data as a personal computer from anywhere, it increases the attack surface. When this tool gets into your mobile, it can access everything.

Even if you use a form of encryption, it can still access your data. It can see what you see. Thus, if you have access to sensitive data or infrastructure, you can be a lucrative victim of cybercriminals.

App developers are ramping up their efforts in securing their products. Unfortunately, the platforms are getting more complex. In that case, there will be room for vulnerabilities that the bad actors can exploit.

“While the vast majority of users will never be the victims of highly targeted cyberattacks, we will work tirelessly to protect the small number of users who are. That includes continuing to design defenses specifically for these users, as well as supporting researchers and organizations around the world doing critically important work in exposing mercenary companies that create these digital attacks.” Apple

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

