Apple has finally launched its Vision Pro AR Headset

Image Credit: TechCrunch

Finally, Apple’s Vision Pro AR Headset is here! It has been long in making; seven years as a matter of fact. It is no longer a rumor, and various reports surrounding the development of the AR headset has finally been put to rest. “With Vision Pro, you’re no longer limited by a display,” Tim Cook said per TechCrunch.

The Apple Vision Pro AR headset promises so much, and will hopefully deliver. According to TechCrunch, the Vision Pro is a way of interacting with the computing UI. Apple describes it as a kind of input device, similar to a mouse or trackpad. Talking about similarities with other popular products already in the market, the headset does look like ski googles.

Apple’s latest hardware product is powered by a new feature called “EyeSight” that uses a front facing display to reveal your eyes to other people in a room. Vision Pro is powered by your eyes, hands, and voice; just tap your fingers to select, flick to scroll.

For now, the device is focused mainly on work-related uses including email; perhaps, this will be added in due course.

Also, Apple got fans excited today by announcing a brand new Apple Silicon-powered desktop and rack-mounted Mac Pro workstation. It is the last of the Apple products exiting from Intel processors, and the new workstation is something everyone would love.

Image Credit: TechCrunch

The Mac Pro is powered by Apple’s latest M2 Ultra processor, and comes with a 24-score CPU and up to 76-core GPUs, the workstation is seven times faster than the starting lineup of previous Intel-based Mac Pro.

With the new processor, you are guaranteed a huge RAM capacity, which supports up to 192GB of unified memory. This is a significant upgrade compared to the M1 Ultra processors. According to Apple, the system has the capacity to train AI models.

Apple’s new computer combines all the features one would expect to see in a high-end computer, including eight Thunderbolt ports, and six fourth-generation PCIe slots. While this may not make so much sense to a lot of users out there, it will be the perfect fit for TV and live event production, which require expansion cards for ingesting and spitting out content at high speed.

To get Apple’s Mac Pro, you will have to pay as high as $6,999, which is the starting price. Of course, this is expected to rise as you add all other things.

