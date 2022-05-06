Apple, Google, and Microsoft to Kill Passwords on Websites and Apps

Share the joy

These major tech companies want you to use the same login on any browser.

World Password Day

To celebrate World Password Day, Apple, Google and Microsoft announced that they are committed to building support for password-less sign-in. In the coming year, you don’t need a password to log in.

According to Fido Alliance,

“In a joint effort to make the web more secure and usable for all, Apple, Google and Microsoft today announced plans to expand support for a common passwordless sign-in standard created by the FIDO Alliance and the World Wide Web Consortium. The new capability will allow websites and apps to offer consistent, secure, and easy passwordless sign-ins to consumers across devices and platforms. “

In that case, logging in to your accounts with no password will no longer be in the distant future. It will be available next year on Android and iOS mobile OS.

Apple stated that it designs its products to be private and secure. Thus, it’s working with the industry to create new yet more secure sign-in methods to offer better protection to the customers. The main goal here is to keep personal information safe.

What is a Passwordless Login Process?

According to Google, you need your phone to sign into a website or an app. Your phone will have a FIDO credential or passkey to unlock your online account. Google describes passkey to be “far more secure, as it’s based on public key cryptography and is only shown to your online account when you unlock your phone.”

To sign in to your mail, for instance, you need your phone nearby. You will be prompted to unlock your phone for access. After doing it, you will not need your phone again to sign in. Instead, you can sign up by simply unlocking your computer.

If you lose your phone, the passkey will sync to your new phone from cloud backup.

The main idea here is to make logging in simpler and more secure. With a passwordless login, you don’t need to remember your login details across services. It will also make it harder for hackers to compromise your details.

There are existing apps that support FIDO authentication. However, initial sign-on requires the use of a password to configure FIDO. In that case, you’re still vulnerable to phishing attacks.

The new method of signing in will no longer require a password. The passkey support will be available in 2022 and 2023. When that happens, the Internet will be truly passwordless.

Apple, Google, and Microsoft said that this method to sign in will be available next year. A specific roadmap has not been announced yet.

But for many years now, tech companies have been planning to get rid of the password. With this announcement, a passwordless Internet may finally succeed.

“We’re excited for what the passkey future holds. That said, we understand it will still take time for this technology to be available on everyone’s devices and for website and app developers to take advantage of them.” Google

