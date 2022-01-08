Apple Fitness Plus Introduces Audio Running Feature

Share the joy













It will be introduced on January 10.

Apple Fitness Plus Adds More New Features

In December 2020, Apple launched Fitness Plus. It is a subscription-based workout service that offers plenty of exercise classes that you can try at home.

After its introduction, Apple continues to add more features. These include audio walks with celebrities known as Time to Walk. This feature pairs music and monologues from various famous athletes, musicians, and actors with exercise tracking.

Today, Apple announced a few more additions to the service. Among those is the Time to Run. Its goal is to assist users to become more consistent in their exercise routine and better runners. Every session focuses on a running route in a certain location.

Apple states:

“At the beginning of a new year, we know many people are looking for new ways to go after their goals. With these new additions, Fitness+ makes it easy to get motivated and stay active anywhere, with the most complete library of high-quality and diverse content to train your mind and body, no matter where you are on your fitness journey.”

This feature will debut on January 10.

After its unveiling, new episodes will arrive every Monday. During the launch, Apple will release three episodes and locales.

Users will see photos on their Apple Watch of notable sights along the route in every city. The episodes can be played on outdoor and indoor runs. Wheelchair users can also take advantage of it.

Each Time to Run episode can last 30 minutes to 50 minutes. It’s longer than the typical 25 to 40 minutes of Time to Walk episode.

Similar to Time to Walk

Judging by how Apple describes the new feature, it sounds similar to Time to Walk.

Audio runs aren’t distinctive to Fitness Plus, though. Other workout apps, like Aaptiv, Runkeeper, and Peloton, have this kind of feature.

Collections

In addition to Time to Run, Apple also introduces curated workouts and meditations known as Collections.

When you use this feature, you can pick from the library of 2,000 studio workouts and meditation that focus on a certain plan over a period of days or weeks.

At launch, Apple will introduce six collections. This is a free addition to the limited filtering options of Fitness Plus.

Before you choose a workout session, though, make sure to read the description to know what the session is all about.

Having a great playlist can make or break your workout. Music can energize you. It makes a boring workout session more fun. Shakira, one of the featured guests of Time to Walk, is hoping that the playlist will inspire Apple Fitness Plus users.

Apple Fitness Plus is only available in select countries. And you need to pay $9.99 per month to access it. If you have an Apple One Premier plan subscription, you don’t have to pay an additional fee. And you need an Apple Watch Series 3 or later to use Fitness Plus. You also have to pair your Watch with the iPhone 6s or later.

