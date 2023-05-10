Apple Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad now available

Share the joy

Apple today unveiled Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad, two powerful tools for video and music creators.

Final Cut Pro for iPad introduces a powerful set of tools for video creators to record, edit, finish, and share, all from one portable device.

Logic Pro for iPad puts the power of professional music creation in the hands of the creator with a complete collection of sophisticated tools for songwriting, beat making, recording, editing, and mixing.

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad will be available on the App Store as subscriptions starting Tuesday, May 23.

Final Cut Pro for iPad

Final Cut Pro for iPad introduces an all-new touch interface and intuitive tools, making the editing process easier than ever and enabling users to interact with content in completely new ways.

Creators can view and edit stunning HDR video — taking advantage of the Liquid Retina XDR display on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro — and apply color grades with accuracy using Reference Mode, Pro Camera Mode, and Multicam Video Editing.

Pro camera mode brings even greater control to the creation process on iPad, allowing video creators to shoot high-quality video in portrait or landscape orientation, monitor audio and available recording time, and manually control settings like focus, exposure, and white balance.

Final Cut Pro for iPad harnesses the power of Apple silicon and machine learning to speed up time-consuming editing tasks.

Pro Graphics, Effects, and Audio allows creators to choose from a vast library of professional graphics, effects, and audio to enhance their storytelling.

Editors can import supported media from Files or Photos and save it directly inside a Final Cut Pro project.

Logic Pro for iPad

Logic Pro for iPad combines the power of Logic Pro with the portability of iPad to unlock an all-in-one professional music creation app.

With Multi-Touch gestures, music creators can play software instruments and interact naturally with controls, as well as navigate complex projects with pinch-to-zoom and swipe-to-scroll.

Plug-in Tiles put the most useful controls at the creator’s fingertips, and users can make precision edits and draw detailed track automation with Apple Pencil.

The Logic Pro on iPad has a new sound browser that uses dynamic filtering to help music creators discover the perfect sound. It displays all available instrument patches, audio patches, plug-in presets, samples, and loops in a single location, and users can tap to audition any sound before loading it into a project.

Professional Instruments and Effects Plug-Ins let users shape the sonic qualities of their music with over 100 powerful instruments and effects plug-ins.

Beat Making and Production Tools let producers chop and flip samples, program beats and bass lines, and craft custom drum kits.

Beat Breaker, a new time and pitch-morphing plug-in, lets music creators swipe and pinch to radically reshape and shuffle sounds.

Quick Sampler can chop and transform audio samples into entirely new playable instruments, and Step Sequencer lets users program drum patterns, bass lines, and melodies.

Drum Machine Designer enables the creation of custom drum kits by applying samples and plug-ins to any drum pad.

Live Loops allows users to capture inspiration and quickly build arrangements by mixing and matching musical loops.

Pro Mixer is a full-featured mixer with channel strips, volume faders, pan controls, plug-ins, sends, and precise automation.

Logic Pro for iPad supports roundtrip capabilities, making it easy to move projects between Logic Pro for Mac and iPad.

Music creators can make a soundtrack in Logic Pro for iPad and export it into Final Cut Pro, providing incredible flexibility for working across music and video.

Logic Pro for iPad also supports the ability to open projects created in GarageBand for iOS, so users can take their music to the next level with pro features and workflows.

Pricing and Availability

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad are now available on the App Store for $4.99/month or $49/year with a one-month free trial. They are compatible with M1 chip iPad models or later and require iPadOS 16.4.

For more information, click here.

