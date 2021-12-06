Apple Fights Russia Over Alternative App Store Payments Ruling

Share the joy













Apple wants a judicial review.

Alleged App Store Abuse

Earlier this year, Russia’s antitrust regulator fined Apple $12 million for abusing its App Store dominance. The investigation originated from a 2019 complaint that claimed that the iPhone maker forced Kaspersky Lab to limit the features of its Safe Kids app. The company did so after introducing its Screen Time feature when it released the iOS 12.

The regulator backed Kaspersky. It ruled that Apple blocked developers unlawfully after the company forced them to distribute their apps through its iOS store. Apple explained that the Kaspersky software would put users’ safety and privacy at risk.

The Federal Antimonopoly Service also ordered Apple to let developers promote alternative payment methods to every in-app purchase on App Store.

Currently, the company takes up to a 30% cut of the revenue that the app has generated through the App Store. Apps on iOS devices can only be distributed through the App Store.



Alternatives to the App Store

In August, FAS told Apple to allow developers to mention payment alternatives to the App Store. The regulator gave the iPhone maker until September 30 to change its policies. The deadline has passed and Apple hasn’t changed the rules, even though it received a fine.

These are the same legal battles that Apple is facing in the US. In Epic’s lawsuit, the judge ordered Apple to allow App Store developers to tell their users about other payment systems.

The tech giant appealed the injunction to delay the process. But the court denied the request. It has up to December 9 to comply and allow app makers to point to other payment options.

Apple said in its appeal that it “has already taken concrete, specific steps in the direction indicated by the Court’s opinion — including by agreeing to eliminate the prohibition on targeted out-of-app communications.”

Letting developers add links to external payment options would be a major change for the company.

It has already kicked out Fornite from the App Store after the game’s developer offered its buyers discounts if they purchase directly from the developer. After that, Apple removed Fornite from App Store and the company’s developer’s tools.

Epic CEO shared communications between two parties in September. The tech giant said that it would prohibit Fornite back in the App Store. It would use all court appeals to ensure that the game won’t be back. The overall process could take five years.

After receiving a lot of criticisms, Apple announced that it would update its App Store in 2022. The change would let reader app developers add in-app links to their sites. This would let the users set up accounts and make payments.

Reader apps provide previously purchased content for digital newspapers, books, music, audio, etc. This new rule would apply to Spotify and Netflix.

The announcement was made after the Japan Fair Trade Commission concluded its investigation. The company agreed with the commission to allow reader app developers to include a link to their site. Apple said that these developers don’t provide in-app digital goods and services that users can purchase.

