Apple expert says Apple MR headset delayed

Apple expert Ming-Chi Kuo has published his latest update on the Apple MR headset. The bad news is that the device may not launch with the iPhone 15 series in September.

Kuo says the headset has software issues, and its potential release this Spring is fading. No mention on the specifics of the software issues. It seems the rumored WWDC launch is now unlikely.

China’s Luxshare ICT is set to lead as the manufacturing partner for the Apple MR headset. Mass production is set for the first half of this year.

Recent rumors say Apple may launch its MR headset as the Reality Pro. It will likely have its own xrOS operating system and cost as much as $3,000, says Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Kuo shared a few preliminary details for the second-generation Apple MR headset that will debut in 2025.

It would come in two versions: a cheaper one made by Foxconn, and a higher-end model made by Luxshare.

Here are the other information shared by Kuo:

1. It’s expected that Pegatron will likely transfer the AR/MR development team and production resources to Luxcaseict (a joint venture between Luxshare ICT and Pegatron), led by Luxshare ICT, in 1H23. It essentially means that Luxshare ICT will take over this product’s subsequent design and production. Such changes will lead to the subsequent acceleration of reducing the cost of the headset, which is what Apple expects.

2. Pegatron is a shareholder of Luxcaseict, so Luxcaseict’s profit will be beneficial to Pegatron, but essentially, Pegatron is gradually withdrawing from Apple’s headset business.

3. As the shipments of Apple’s first-generation AR/MR headsets are extremely low, it is difficult for Luxshare ICT to profit from this investment in the short term. Luxshare ICT’s growth in 2023 and 2024 depends entirely on Apple’s orders. Therefore, if Apple expects Luxshare ICT to take over the headset, it will be difficult for Luxshare ICT to refuse this request.

4. Luxshare ICT will use Luxcaseict to win orders for Apple’s new AR/MR headset products in the future. Kuo thinks the best scenario for Luxcaseict is for Apple’s headsets to sell well and conduct an IPO when the visibility of revenue and profit growth is good.

5. Apple’s second-generation AR/MR headset has two high-end and low-end models. The high-end and low-end will be developed and produced by Luxcaseict and Foxconn, respectively. The current launch schedule for both models will likely be in 2025.

6. Kyo thinks this could be a potential warning sign for Apple. Despite repeatedly saying that it is optimistic about AR, why can it not make suppliers willing to continue cooperating with Apple to develop this product? In the past two years, why have some Apple suppliers been more willing to invest in new businesses, such as electric vehicles, than cooperate with Apple’s expansion/investment?

