Apple Discontinues the 21.5-Inch Intel iMac

Share the joy













The cessation of 21.5-inch Intel iMacs isn’t surprising as the Apple Silicon transition continues.

Apple Moves Forward

If you’re trying to find a 21.5-inch Intel iMac on Apple’s online store, you’ll be out of luck. The company has quietly discontinued this version half a year after it introduced the M1 model. The new iMac is a portable desktop that you never knew you wanted. It’s an intriguing model as it only weighs under 10 pounds. In that case, it’s easy to move around your home.

The M1 iMac models are thin and come in various colors. Because they can easily fit almost anywhere in your house, they will remind you why having an all-in-one desktop is useful.

Before the Intel iMac was discontinued, people could still find one dual-core model for $1,099. But they could see it on a hard-to-search page. Unfortunately, if you visit such a page, you’d be out of luck as it has disappeared since October 29.

Apple didn’t release a statement about this matter. But the iPhone maker has a long history of keeping old Macs for a while before it would drop them.

This report might be bad news for those who still want a relatively low-priced iMac that is small in size and with legacy ports. If you are not yet ready to migrate to Apple Silicon, you need to buy a 27-inch Intel iMac.

But the 21.5-inch Intel iMac was criticized because of its outdated design, lagging specs, and high price. Despite these things, this machine was still popular among education shoppers.

Should You Just Upgrade to Apple Silicon?

If you have the money to shell out, then consider buying an iMac with an M1 processor. The latest iMacs come with a radical redesign. The chip makes the machine a powerhouse without the fear of overheating.

Compared to Intel PC hardware, the M1 is more efficient because it is based on mobile architecture. It means that the latest iMac doesn’t need a thick frame. It also doesn’t need a bigger room for complex cooling. The M1 iMac is only 11.5 mm thin. It’s slim with no humps.

The new iMacs also come in various case colors making these machines more approachable to kids, just like the original iMacs released in the ‘90s.

With the new redesign, Apple wants to rekindle the sense of fun after the iMac was bogged down by silver and gray designs for 10 years. Although brush aluminum looks cool, plenty of people like colors. Hence, Apple is returning to multi-hued cases.

Even though the iMac has a playful aesthetic, it still appears and feels like a premium device. For instance, you’ll appreciate how the light bounces off the back of the base.

Regarding its performance, the M1 iMac beats Intel and AMD hardware. And if you juggle multiple browser windows with several tabs, then this machine is the right one for your daily workflow.

Its processor is extremely responsive that wakes up instantly from sleep mode. Within 25 seconds, it gets to the desktop from a cold start. That’s a lot faster than the Intel iMac.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

