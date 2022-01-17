Apple Digital CarKey Feature No Longer Exclusive to BMW

Share the joy













Soon, you can open your Hyundai or Genesis car with Apple’s digital car keys.

Apple’s Digital CarKey Will Soon Be Widely Available

In 2021, Apple introduced a cool feature called Digital Car Keys. But people referred to it as CarKey. The company revealed it in June 2021. Apple didn’t want to call it in its shorter name.

But this feature is only available in selected cars, like BMW 5 Series. With this feature, you can unlock your car by tapping your iPhone or using your Apple Watch. This feature can also be used to start the engine. It’s also possible to share the keys with others.

It can start your car even if your iPhone runs out of battery. You can get in, start your vehicle and recharge your iPhone battery while you drive.

It’s indeed a cool feature.

However, it’s not widely available. You need certain BMW models to use it with. Thus, if you own a Hyundai or Toyota, you can’t use the said feature.

Changing

But it’s going to change. According to Mark Gurman’s weekly newsletter, he hinted that the digital car keys could be available to more car models.

Gurman stated that based on the iOS code findings, the next cars that can get support for digital car keys are models from Hyundai and Genesis. He added that the functionality will be available by the summer.

However, Hyundai and Kia Motors were not in discussion with the iPhone maker about this CarKey support.

But in September 2021, certain code was found in an iOS 15 configuration file that could reference Genesis as its partner.

Remote lock controls are not new, though. But CarKey treats your iPhone more like a physical key.

As long as you have a supported iPhone or Apple Watch, you can unlock your car even without the use of the physical key. You can also place your iPhone in a certain area to start the car. You can leave your iPhone in your pocket when you open and start your vehicle.

If Gurman is correct, Apple’s Digital Car Keys could reach more audiences. You would not need a higher car model just to utilize this feature.

But this is just a leak. There’s no confirmation yet from Apple, Hyundai, and Genesis. However, if Gurman is right, this feature could be confirmed at WWDC.

Meanwhile, the iPhone maker is having trouble with its AR/VR headset. There have been reports indicating that the headset overheats and faces challenges with camera and software. As a result, the company could delay its plans to reveal it this year.

The upcoming AR/VR headset could be pricey — pricier than its competitors on the market. It could cost around $3,000.

The headset will likely utilize the M1 Pro chip.

But if the company is facing a lot of challenges in making this headset available to the market this year, the launch will be delayed. It may not be introduced this year, rather in 2023.

We’ll know about it during WWDC. Or in the worst-case scenario, we can expect it in 2023.

