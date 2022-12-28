Apple devices send non-emergency crash notifications when skiing

Share the joy

Apple has allowed its latest iPhone 14 and Watch 8 series to send automated calls to emergency services when their users stop abruptly, often due to a car crash.

This feature has backfired. The Colorado Sun reported that a US ski town fielded 71 crash notifications.

The crash or fall detection on the iPhone 14 series calls 911 automatically. The emergency center then calls the phone. If the caller fails to answer, an emergency vehicle will dispatch to the last known location of the device.

The Summit County 911 Center confirmed that none of the 71 automated calls was an emergency. Skiers stopped abruptly on the slopes without the need for medical attention.

“Apple has validated sensor and algorithm performance using extensive real world and simulated car crashes, allowing the feature to detect as many severe crashes as possible, while minimizing false positives,” reads a crash detection manual from Apple.

Sidetracked

Summit County 911 center interim director Trina Dummer says these calls involve lots of resources, including dispatchers to deputies to ski patrollers. Yet, none of them was an actual emergency.

Dispatchers field these automated calls on the snowy hills and slopes. It means they are sidetracked from an actual emergency that could save someone’s life.

Grand County, Vail Police Department, and Pitkin County dispatchers each receive around 20 automated calls per day. And they try to call back on all calls.

Often skiers could not answer because their phones are deep in the pockets of their multiple-layer clothing. The emergency workers would then dispatch to the last known location of the phone.

Unfortunately, rescue workers seldom dismiss these calls because there’s no way to know if it is an emergency or not.

Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin says Apple has replied to dispatch supervisors. The firm is aware and working on a fix for the conflict between skiers and the crash notifications feature.

“We did have a conversation with Apple about the crash detection this fall and they told us they were aware of the issue and were working on a fix they were hoping to have out in the first quarter of 2023,” says Pitkin County 911 Center director Brett Loeb.

