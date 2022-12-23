Apple Details New AirTag Tracker Firmware Updates

Share the joy

Apple updated its support document to explain what’s new to AirTag.

What’s New to AirTag?

In November, Apple released two firmware updates for its item trackers. However, the company failed to provide information on what has changed.

This week, however, Apple updated its document to explain what has been added. According to the document, the update enables owners to utilize Precision Finding. This will locate an unknown AirTag with their iPhones.

Apple also introduced a new wake notification to alert you if the AirTag that you lost is nearby. It will emit a sound to indicate that the item has been moved.

Users can track down the tracker by sound. If the Precision Finding is available, they can use it too. Apple promised earlier this year that it will release features that can prevent AirTag from being utilized for stalking purposes.

The latest updates will resolve an issue with the accelerometer not activating in some scenarios. To use the features, you need iOS 16.2 or later. For Precious Finding, you will need to own an iPhone 11 or later models that come U1 Ultra Wideband chip.

To update an AirTag, you need to put it in range of your iPhone. However, you can’t force it to update. You have to wait for the firmware to be available to your device.

Meanwhile, you can use your AirTag in finding a lost item’s location. As mentioned, the Precision Finding feature will alert you to the area where your lost item was left. The feature offers specific directions with arrows and a distance tracker.

This is especially useful if you’re in a loud areas

AirTag can be a lifesaver. But if its battery is depleted, then it will be useless. You will have to monitor its power source juice after 12 months through Find My App.

When it comes to protection, AirTags are water-resistant. They are also durable. However, you still need to protect them from the elements. This is especially true if you are traveling. Thankfully, you can add extra protection to them by encasing them in waterproof stainless steel.

If you own multiple AirTags, it is vital to assign them a name to differentiate one from another. It’s helpful to distinguish tracked items with emojis. You can do so by going to Find My app and tapping Rename AirTag.

You can attach AirTag to your pet’s collar. It’s a great way to keep tabs on your furry friend. This is especially useful if you have a dog that loves to wander the neighborhood. It provides pet owners peace of mind. But you need to ensure that it is properly attached to your pet and ensure that it is safe for the animal. Choose the right harness or collar that you can mount the AirTag.

Lastly, you can use it to find your way to your car where you parked it in a crowded lot. Keep this item in your car to help you retrace your steps and find your parking spot.

