Apple Counterfeit Team Hunting Down Counterfeit Listings on Instagram

Apple counterfeit team may just be looking out for its consumers or its bottom line.

Fake Apple products on social media platforms, like Instagram and Facebook, are rampant. Chinese factories are utilizing these platforms to sell fake Apple products, such as AirPods, cables, charges, and many others.

These counterfeits look exactly like their genuine counterparts. But their quality and security standards are inferior.

However, because of their discounted prices, consumers are buying them. Come to think of it, who doesn’t want to buy a pair of AirPods that’s 10 times cheaper than the original.

The most wanted Apple counterfeit gadgets are AirPods Pro. They are sold for less than $25 while the original products are sold at $249. The MagSafe charger is also popular and you can get it at $5.50 while the authentic charger is around $38.

Unfortunately, these counterfeit products are unsafe. For instance, a counterfeit Apple charger could explode.



Apple Counterfeit Team Doubling Its Effort

And Apple is aware of these counterfeit items being sold on various social media platforms. That’s why it’s doubling its effort to take them down.

Apple confirmed that it has a counterfeit team that identifies and takes down these sellers.

It doesn’t just hunt down sellers on social media platforms but it also takes down eCommerce sites around the world that sell fake Apple accessories.

The company stated that it has a team of experts that works with law enforcement, social media companies, and eCommerce sites to remove them from the market.

In the past year, Apple has removed more than 1 million listings from online marketplaces, such as Facebook and Instagram.

Is It Time for Apple to Sue Facebook?

These two companies have been battling in court. Facebook is suing Apple for its anti-competitive practice.

And it might be time for Apple to sue this social media platform for allowing users to sell counterfeit products.

Even though Facebook has policies about counterfeit goods being sold on Instagram and Facebook, the practice is still widespread.

Facebook stated said that it has responded to reports of counterfeit products on its platform. It answers reports of counterfeit content in one day.

However, it seems that responding even in a matter of hours isn’t enough. Experts monitored more than 160 counterfeits within a month on Instagram and it has found more than 50,000 posts that promote counterfeit Apple products.

These sellers are making more than $140,00 a day just for selling these products.

Experts believe that going after these counterfeit sellers may not stop the war against counterfeit merchandise. Rather, they suggest looking at the wholesalers and Chinese manufacturers that sell these knockoffs.

However, taking down those Chinese manufacturers of knockoff products isn’t that easy.

Why People are Choosing Counterfeit Items?

Most buyers of these counterfeit items are aware that they’re buying fake products. They also know the risks involved.

But they continue buying them Why? Because they’re cheaper.

They also function the same way as the original. People will buy an original iPhone and go to places where they can buy counterfeit cables and charges.