Apple celebrates Data Privacy Day with new education and awareness efforts

Apple today unveiled new educational resources to help users take control of their data in celebration of Data Privacy Day.

A new Today at Apple session will teach users how they can protect their data. And to drive awareness about the importance of data privacy, Apple has partnered with Apple TV+ Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed in “A Day in the Life of an Average Person’s Data.”

Apple designs features like App Tracking Transparency and Privacy Nutrition Labels. It puts users in the driver’s seat when it comes to their data.

Protecting Users’ Privacy with Today at Apple

Beginning Saturday, January 28, a new Today at Apple session, “Taking Charge of Your Privacy on iPhone,” will explore features including Mail Privacy Protection, Safety Check, Location Services, and passkeys.

Attendees will learn how they can customize each feature based on their individual privacy preferences.

Today at Apple offers free creative sessions to help customers get the most out of their Apple products.

This new 30-minute session will be available at all Apple Store locations around the world. Customers can now also sign up for Group Bookings and schedule a session for their group, organization, or class.

Anyone can sign up for Today at Apple sessions at their local Apple Store by registering at apple.co/skills-privacy.

“We created Today at Apple to spark creativity and enable our customers to get the most out of their Apple products and features,” said Tracey Hannelly, Apple’s senior director of Retail Engagement and Marketing.

“We’re thrilled to offer this new Today at Apple session to help our customers learn more about our industry-leading privacy features as we celebrate Data Privacy Day.”

Building in Privacy from the Ground Up

Apple products and features include innovative privacy technologies designed to minimize how much user data anyone can access.

Safari throws trackers off the trail. The Health app keeps user records under wraps. Siri learns what the user needs rather than who they are. These are a few of the privacy features that Apple has built into the foundation of its products and services.

The whimsical short film “A Day in the Life of an Average Person’s Data” invites users to follow Apple TV+ Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed through his average day, explaining how bad actors misuse data — and how Apple works to keep his personal information safe.

“At Apple, we’re focused on designing devices, features, and services that keep users in control of their personal data,” said Erik Neuenschwander, Apple’s director of User Privacy.

“Over the years we’ve integrated powerful privacy controls into our operating systems. This film and our new Today at Apple sessions will show users how they can take advantage of some of the features we offer, and understand how privacy is at the center of everything we do.”

This commitment to transparency and control — and to privacy-protecting innovations across its technology — gives Apple users more choice and more control over their personal information.

Learn more about Apple’s privacy features by visiting apple.com/privacy.

